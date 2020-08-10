Caesars switches accountants as part of acquisition by Eldorado

Deloitte & Touche LLP will replace Ernst and Young LLP, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Caesars Palace hotel and casino is seen on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Caesars Entertainment Corp. has switched accountants as part of its acquisition by Eldorado Resorts Inc.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday, the company disclosed that on July 17 the company’s new audit committee approved hiring the New York-based office of Deloitte & Touche LLP, replacing Ernst and Young LLP, New York.

According to the filing, the appointment is effective following the completion of the review of the company’s results of operations for the second quarter that ended June 30.

