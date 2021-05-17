California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock

The jackpots were two of several hit in the Las Vegas Valley.

Christy and David Jones of Temecula, California, hit straight flushes at the same Ultimate Texas Hold’em table Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

The couple that flops dueling straight flushes together likely will stay together.

Christy and David Jones of Temecula, California, pulled that feat Sunday at Red Rock Casino, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

Christy hit a straight flush around 4:45 p.m. on the flop while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em, winning $9,009. Later that night, David got his straight flush on the flop, winning $8,186.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Fremont

Hitting a royal flush on a deuces game without the benefit of a deuce is sweet. Playing $25 a hand is sweeter to the tune of $20,000.

This win is one for the books! This lucky bar patron was playing Bonus Deuces when they hit this Royal Flush with NO deuces! How about that $20,000 payout! How about a round of drinks for everyone at the bar after that win?! 🥃 🍺🍹 🍸 pic.twitter.com/nLNjXfrn8Q — Fremont Casino (@fremont) May 17, 2021

Suncoast

One lucky guest won $12,000 on Split Card Draw Poker.

Split Card Draw Poker for the win! Congrats to the lucky winner of this $12,000 jackpot at Suncoast!#SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/1BCgWp3Zjy — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 10, 2021

Local player Jacqueline connected on a 10-spot on a 5-cent keno machine, good for a $51,932 jackpot.

What a lucky day it was for Jacqueline, a Las Vegas local, who hit a $51,932 Keno jackpot at Suncoast! She was playing a $0.05 denomination machine when she hit the 10-spot. 😳 #SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners #KenoJackpot pic.twitter.com/sgLN2IWVAj — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 14, 2021

Treasure Island

Kevin R. won a $15,620 keno jackpot.

