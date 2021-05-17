California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock
The jackpots were two of several hit in the Las Vegas Valley.
The couple that flops dueling straight flushes together likely will stay together.
Christy and David Jones of Temecula, California, pulled that feat Sunday at Red Rock Casino, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.
Christy hit a straight flush around 4:45 p.m. on the flop while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em, winning $9,009. Later that night, David got his straight flush on the flop, winning $8,186.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Fremont
Hitting a royal flush on a deuces game without the benefit of a deuce is sweet. Playing $25 a hand is sweeter to the tune of $20,000.
This win is one for the books! This lucky bar patron was playing Bonus Deuces when they hit this Royal Flush with NO deuces! How about that $20,000 payout! How about a round of drinks for everyone at the bar after that win?! 🥃 🍺🍹 🍸 pic.twitter.com/nLNjXfrn8Q
— Fremont Casino (@fremont) May 17, 2021
Suncoast
One lucky guest won $12,000 on Split Card Draw Poker.
Split Card Draw Poker for the win! Congrats to the lucky winner of this $12,000 jackpot at Suncoast!#SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners pic.twitter.com/1BCgWp3Zjy
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 10, 2021
Local player Jacqueline connected on a 10-spot on a 5-cent keno machine, good for a $51,932 jackpot.
What a lucky day it was for Jacqueline, a Las Vegas local, who hit a $51,932 Keno jackpot at Suncoast! She was playing a $0.05 denomination machine when she hit the 10-spot. 😳 #SuncoastCasino #BConnectedWinners #KenoJackpot pic.twitter.com/sgLN2IWVAj
— Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 14, 2021
Treasure Island
Kevin R. won a $15,620 keno jackpot.
We’re just churning out winners! Kevin R. is this week’s @TIPlayersClub #WinnerWednesday with his $15,620 jackpot! When are YOU finally signing up for the TI Player’s Club?? #TIVegasWinner #Vegas #TreasureIsland https://t.co/FaU6k3Zlz0 pic.twitter.com/5V6KHZ6zbn
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) May 12, 2021
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.