89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2021 - 3:48 pm
 
Christy and David Jones of Temecula, California, hit straight flushes at the same Ultimate Texa ...
Christy and David Jones of Temecula, California, hit straight flushes at the same Ultimate Texas Hold’em table Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

The couple that flops dueling straight flushes together likely will stay together.

Christy and David Jones of Temecula, California, pulled that feat Sunday at Red Rock Casino, according to a Station Casinos spokesperson.

Christy hit a straight flush around 4:45 p.m. on the flop while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em, winning $9,009. Later that night, David got his straight flush on the flop, winning $8,186.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Fremont

Hitting a royal flush on a deuces game without the benefit of a deuce is sweet. Playing $25 a hand is sweeter to the tune of $20,000.

Suncoast

One lucky guest won $12,000 on Split Card Draw Poker.

Local player Jacqueline connected on a 10-spot on a 5-cent keno machine, good for a $51,932 jackpot.

Treasure Island

Kevin R. won a $15,620 keno jackpot.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
2
Did offseason changes make Raiders offense more explosive?
Did offseason changes make Raiders offense more explosive?
3
John Lee confirms he’s running for governor as a Republican
John Lee confirms he’s running for governor as a Republican
4
Raiders come to contract terms with 2 rookie draft picks
Raiders come to contract terms with 2 rookie draft picks
5
Mr. Las Vegas still in the game, but several out in Caesars cuts
Mr. Las Vegas still in the game, but several out in Caesars cuts
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Maskless people walk through the Fremont Street Experience on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Las Ve ...
New mask rules for casinos, hotels, groceries
RJ

The new recommendations still call for masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but they are expected to help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues.