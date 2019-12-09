California visitor wins $160K in pai gow on Las Vegas Strip
“Winning this is going to cost me a million because I’m going to have to buy a house for my wife!” Michael Barrows said.
Most people would be ecstatic over winning more than $160,000 on a single hand.
Michael Barrows of California thought of the consequences.
“Winning this is going to cost me a million because I’m going to have to buy a house for my wife!” he said, jokingly, with wife Elena at his side after pulling five aces Wednesday at Paris Las Vegas to win a Face Up Pai Gow progressive jackpot of $161,890.21.
In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a straight or flush.
Last month, Paris Las Vegas was the site of a bigger Pai Gow progressive jackpot when a guest drew a seven-card straight flush, winning $2,330,133.44.
Around the Las Vegas Valley
At Eastside Cannery on Friday, a guest won $13,102 on a Lightning Link machine.
At the Golden Nugget on Saturday, a slots player earned $10,000 on a $2 bet.
At Four Queens on Friday, a player on a Wheel of Fortune machine won $9,000, and Justin won $7,154 on Liberty Link.
At the California Hotel, a Double Double Bonus Poker player hit a royal flush on a progressive jackpot machine for $6,543.
