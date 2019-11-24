Pai Gow progressive jackpot pays $2.3M on Las Vegas Strip

The guest at Paris Las Vegas hit the Face Up Pai Gow Poker Progressive Jackpot at its highest amount to date, $2,330,133.44.

(Paris Las Vegas)

These diamonds are this card player’s best friend.

A guest at Paris Las Vegas drew a straight diamond flush Wednesday night on the Face Up Pai Gow Poker Progressive Jackpot table, collecting a record $2,330,133.44, according to a Caesars Entertainment news release.

The moment we’ve been waiting for! A lucky guest just hit the record-breaking Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot of $2.3 mill with a 7-card straight flush here at Paris. @CaesarsEnt is the only Las Vegas Strip company that offers linked progressive jackpots. #CaesarsPowerPlay pic.twitter.com/4aXEbGHp7g — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) November 22, 2019

In pai gow, the joker can be used as an ace or to complete a flush or straight.

In July, a Three Card Poker player at Caesars Palace turned a royal flush into $1,469,237.

Across the Las Vegas Valley

A slots player at Fiesta Rancho won more than $11,000 on Rising Fortunes.

Congrats to our lucky guest who won $11,601.73! 🎉 #FiestaRancho pic.twitter.com/Ow7fE9I5y9 — Fiesta Casinos (@fiesta_casinos) November 24, 2019

A North Carolina visitor at Four Queens hit a natural royal flush on a $2 Deuces Wild Poker machine, good for $8,000.

#Luckylady from North Carolina hit a #royalflush in spades on a $2 @IGTJackpots #videopoker game for $8000!!!! Congratulations to our lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/TAZ0C6X1cp — 4 Queens HotelCasino (@4QueensLV) November 22, 2019

At the California Hotel, James made the most of his visit from Hawaii, hitting for more than $7,000 on a $1 progressive Double Double Bonus Poker machine.

