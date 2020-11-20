Carson City tavern fined $5K for violating COVID safety measures

Bartenders and patrons at The Timbers weren’t wearing masks when Gaming Control Board agents made an unannounced visit to the tavern in August.

The Timbers in Carson City (Google street view)

A Carson City gaming licensee will pay a $5,000 fine and be required to apply for a key employee license for its failure to enforce health and safety guidelines to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Bette Larson, owner of The Timbers, a tavern in Carson City, was ordered in a unanimous vote to pay the fine and make the application after a 10-minute hearing Thursday of the Nevada Gaming Commission.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Oct. 28 issued a single-count complaint against Larson.

In the complaint, Control Board agents said on Aug. 17 they received an anonymous tip that patrons and bartenders at The Timbers were not wearing protective facial covering when drinks were served. Control Board agents made an unannounced visit to the bar on Aug. 26, notified a bartender about the anonymous tip and explained various guidelines imposed since March by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The bartender acknowledged the guidelines, pulled out a facial covering — but continued work without one.

An attorney represented Larsen in the hearing, but didn’t dispute the charges.

Commissioners also ordered the key employee licensing because Larsen has not spent enough time monitoring activities at the bar and a key employee will be responsible for additional oversight.

