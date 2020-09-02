Circa Sports expanding to Tuscany Suites

Circa is partnering with Tuscany to rebrand its sportsbook.

Artist’s rendering of Circa Sportsbook. (Courtesy photo)

Circa Sports’ venues are expanding outside of downtown Las Vegas.

Derek Stevens’ sports betting brand has partnered with the Tuscany to rebrand the Strip-adjacent hotel-casino’s sportsbook. The venue is set to open in March.

Matt Metcalf, Circa Sports’ sportsbook director, said the partnership is a key step in the brand becoming one of the “premier sports betting brands in the Las Vegas Valley.”

The company’s app and first sportsbook launched in 2019 at Derek Stevens’ Golden Gate casino, before opening at its sister property, D Las Vegas. It will also be featured in Stevens’ Circa resort-casino, which is set to open the world’s largest sportsbook on Oct. 28, according to a Wednesday news release.

Circa Sports also launched a mobile app outside of Nevada in July: Circa Sports Colorado.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tuscany as Circa Sports’ first satellite location in Las Vegas,” Stevens said in the release. “This will open a lot of doors in the market to provide wider sports betting opportunities for customers.”

According to the release, the brand aims to deliver a betting menu that appeals to novices and professionals alike.

Tuscany Suites CEO Brett Heers said he hopes the partnership can turn the property into a top sportsbook destination. The casino’s website shows its sportsbook is operated by William Hill.

