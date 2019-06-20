Circa Sports launches at the D Las Vegas

The updated sportsbook at the D Las Vegas. (courtesy)

The updated sportsbook at the D Las Vegas. (courtesy)

Visitors at the D Las Vegas may notice a few changes inside the downtown casino.

Owner and developer Derek Stevens unveiled the Circa Sports betting brand Wednesday inside the D, on the heels of its initial debut at the Golden Gate this month. The updated sportsbook features a social setting, TV screens, bar-top table games, and self-service kiosks.

Sports wagering “is a business we’ve wanted to get into for quite a while,” Stevens said last month. “When we had the Golden Gate and the D, we thought we would never have enough volume. When we were able to acquire all the different businesses on the site of where the Las Vegas Club was, all of a sudden we knew we would put a sportsbook in and would have enough volume. We kind of knew this was an inevitability by the end of 2015.”

Stevens’ sportsbook had previously been operated by London-based company William Hill.

According to a press release sent out by the company Wednesday, the new sportsbook at the D alludes to the casino’s Vue Bar, which underwent renovations for the new book.

David Rosborough, vice president of operations at the D and Golden Gate, said the bar had become a fan favorite.

“We knew we had to honor the space and carry over as many elements as we could during the renovation, while still celebrating the exciting future for Circa Sports and the D Las Vegas,” he said in the statement.

The new sportsbook will allow guests to enter Stevens’ Circa Sports Million Pro Football Contest, which launched June 1. The season-long competition offers $1.5 million in prizes, including $1 million for the champion.

The Circa resort, set to open in December 2020, will be the next casino to integrate the betting brand.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.