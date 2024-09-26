Closed Strip casino takes offices near Summerlin

As construction on the new casino-hotel progresses, company officials have relocated to an off-site office.

As the construction of the Hard Rock casino-resort and its giant guitar hotel progresses on the Las Vegas Strip, company officials have relocated to an off-site office.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas will be conducting its day-to-day business operations from Tivoli Village at South Rampart Boulevard and Alta Drive near Summerlin for the foreseeable future. Without a physical casino in Las Vegas to presently operate, Hard Rock employees at the satellite office are focused on the design and development of the new property.

Employees at the Tivoli Village offices are also assisting with corporate initiatives and other Hard Rock International projects. Additionally, a handful of corporate executives have space in the new offices.

Hard Rock Las Vegas and the aptly-named Guitar Hotel — a 660-foot hotel tower shaped like the musical instrument — are tentatively scheduled to open in 2027.

Officials with Hard Rock said they could not disclose any design elements at this time, but details would be released on an ongoing basis.

The new resort is being built on the grounds where the Mirage casino-hotel once stood. The Mirage closed on July 17 after 34 years on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The existing tri-tower structure will remain and is being renovated into the new Hard Rock. The Guitar Hotel is taking the place of the Mirage’s famous volcano attraction, which has already been removed.

Hard Rock would not say how long it intends to operate from its new office near Summerlin. The South Florida-based gaming and hospitality giant is not the only Las Vegas casino operator with remote offices; Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Boyd Gaming and Station Casinos each have business office spaces in town away from their casino properties.

