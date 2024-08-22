Say goodbye to The Mirage volcano

The iconic tourist attraction is being demolished to make way for the Hard Rock.

The main entrance remains as the volcano area is deconstructed while demolition continues at the Mirage on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Siegfried and Roy statues peer over the fencing as demolition continues at the Mirage on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Viewed from the Venetian, the volcano area is deconstructed as demolition continues at the Mirage on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The volcano area is deconstructed as demolition continues at the Mirage on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A thank you sign is posted near the entrance as demolition continues at the Mirage on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The main entrance remains for now as the demolition continues at the Mirage on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Viewed from the Venetian, the volcano area is deconstructed as demolition continues at the Mirage on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The entrance still remains for now as demolition continues at the Mirage on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Mirage casino-hotel’s iconic volcano is quickly being torn down as demolition continues in preparation of the property’s transition to Hard Rock.

The 34-year-old resort closed July 17 with a ceremony complete with a final volcano show. The property is expected to remain closed for about three years for the remodeling and construction of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas.

The 30-foot arched sign over the entrance to the property was moved earlier this month for some likely conservation work before it gets put on display at the Neon Museum, officials said in a news release.

Other artifacts from The Mirage, including a beloved gold-painted sculpture depicting legendary magicians Siegfried & Roy and a cursive script sign that sat in the Volcano Lagoon, will also be sent to the downtown museum, according to a Neon Museum news release.

The sculpture currently remains on the property as of Thursday.

South Florida-based Hard Rock International, which is owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, purchased The Mirage from MGM Resorts International in 2022 for a reported $1.1 billion. In May, Hard Rock announced plans to permanently close The Mirage in order to completely remodel the existing facility and construct a 660-foot guitar-shaped hotel tower.

David Danzis can be contacted at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com. Follow AC_Danzis on X.