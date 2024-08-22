Say goodbye to The Mirage volcano
The iconic tourist attraction is being demolished to make way for the Hard Rock.
The Mirage casino-hotel’s iconic volcano is quickly being torn down as demolition continues in preparation of the property’s transition to Hard Rock.
The 34-year-old resort closed July 17 with a ceremony complete with a final volcano show. The property is expected to remain closed for about three years for the remodeling and construction of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas.
The 30-foot arched sign over the entrance to the property was moved earlier this month for some likely conservation work before it gets put on display at the Neon Museum, officials said in a news release.
Other artifacts from The Mirage, including a beloved gold-painted sculpture depicting legendary magicians Siegfried & Roy and a cursive script sign that sat in the Volcano Lagoon, will also be sent to the downtown museum, according to a Neon Museum news release.
The sculpture currently remains on the property as of Thursday.
South Florida-based Hard Rock International, which is owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, purchased The Mirage from MGM Resorts International in 2022 for a reported $1.1 billion. In May, Hard Rock announced plans to permanently close The Mirage in order to completely remodel the existing facility and construct a 660-foot guitar-shaped hotel tower.
