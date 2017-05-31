Cosmopolitan expanding its 24-hour convenience store

The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Cosmopolitan expects to finish an expansion of its 24-hour convenience store during the third quarter.

The hotel and casino received a construction permit from the county in mid-May detailing $1.03 million of work for the store, Vitals. The store will grow by about 800 square feet and offer more general and logo merchandise.

Cosmopolitan has opened two other quick grab stores in its Boulevard Tower, The Corner on level one and The Goods on level two.

Owned by private equity firm The Blackstone Group, Cosmopolitan has also spent millions hiring designers and outfitting rooms and penthouses with high-end materials and artwork to woo the wealthy and boost gaming revenue.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.