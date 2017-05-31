ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Casinos & Gaming

Cosmopolitan expanding its 24-hour convenience store

By Wade Tyler Millward Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 30, 2017 - 6:41 pm
 

Cosmopolitan expects to finish an expansion of its 24-hour convenience store during the third quarter.

The hotel and casino received a construction permit from the county in mid-May detailing $1.03 million of work for the store, Vitals. The store will grow by about 800 square feet and offer more general and logo merchandise.

Cosmopolitan has opened two other quick grab stores in its Boulevard Tower, The Corner on level one and The Goods on level two.

Owned by private equity firm The Blackstone Group, Cosmopolitan has also spent millions hiring designers and outfitting rooms and penthouses with high-end materials and artwork to woo the wealthy and boost gaming revenue.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like