Court grants preliminary $45M settlement in MGM cyberattack suit

Attorneys say some plaintiffs will get $75, others $50, if the class-action lawsuit settlement to be finalized in June is approved in U.S. District Court in Nevada.

Trump’s visit to a Vegas casino ‘exciting for our industry’; more gaming news

Bellagio guests outside of the casino on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts International’s Las Vegas properties were having technological issues during ongoing cybersecurity issues due to a cyberattack by hackers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A federal court has granted preliminary approval of a $45 million settlement in two data breach class-action lawsuits against Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International.

Final approval of the settlement, which involved cyberattacks carried out against MGM resorts in July 2019 and September 2023, is expected in June.

Under terms of what is called a global settlement, class members whose Social Security numbers or military identification numbers were exposed are eligible for a $75 cash payment while those whose passport number or driver’s license was exposed are eligible for $50. In addition, all settlement class members may get identity theft protection and credit monitoring.

In court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Nevada, attorneys for the class action estimated that MGM has a database of around 37 million customers.

“On behalf of millions of MGM Resort customers, I’m very pleased with this settlement,” said Douglas McNamara, co-lead interim class counsel and a partner at Cohen Milstein. “The hotel and entertainment industries are particularly desirable targets for hackers. The same hackers also attacked Caesars Entertainment Inc. in 2023.”

McNamara is interim co-lead class counsel in a similar class action against Caesars as well.

A representative of MGM had no comment about the settlement.

MGM, which operates 11 gaming and nongaming resort properties in Las Vegas, including Bellagio, MGM Grand, Aria and Mandalay Bay, was crippled for several days by the second cyberattack in September 2023. Insurance coverage ultimately paid for most of the estimated $100 million in damages brought by the attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.