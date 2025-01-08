Crews dismantle Mirage’s atrium on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

After closing its doors last summer, crews are still working to dismantle pieces of the iconic Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip.

Partially dismantled glass atrium is seen as demolition continues at the Mirage, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dubbed the “Oasis in the Desert,” the historic property shut its doors in July in order to make way for the construction of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas, which is tentatively scheduled to open in 2027.

With the closing of the Mirage, which was known for being Las Vegas’ first true mega resort, many have wondered what would happen to the property’s iconic atrium.

“The number one question I get about this particular facility is what’s happening with the atrium and what’s happening with the villas,” Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International and CEO of Seminole Gaming, the current owners of The Mirage, said in July ahead of the closure.

While Allen didn’t divulge information as to what the company plans for the atrium, on Tuesday, crews were seen dismantling the famed pieces.

The Review-Journal previously reported that the multi-year project of transforming the 80-acre Mirage into a Hard Rock-branded property will include a total renovation of the existing facility and the construction of a 700-foot-tall guitar-shaped hotel tower, similar to the one in South Florida.

The guitar tower will sit on the grounds where the Mirage volcano is located.