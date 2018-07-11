Culinary union announces tentative agreement with Tropicana

Terms of the deal covering about 730 workers of Culinary Local 226 and the Tropicana, operated by Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based regional giant Penn National Gaming, were not disclosed.

The Tropicana Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Culinary union and the Tropicana have reached a tentative agreement on a new five-year collective bargaining agreement.

Representatives of Culinary Local 226 announced late Tuesday that a deal had been struck for about 730 workers at the property operated by Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based regional giant Penn National Gaming. Officials said a ratification vote has not yet been scheduled.

Terms of the tentative agreement were not disclosed.

A spokeswoman for the union tweeted the information just after 9 p.m., adding that negotiations were scheduled Wednesday for Margaritaville, a restaurant and casino within the Flamingo, and on Friday for Binion’s and Four Queens in downtown Las Vegas.

Informational pickets are tentatively scheduled Friday morning and afternoon at the D Las Vegas and Margaritaville.

