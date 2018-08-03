Culinary union, Downtown Grand reach tentative agreement

A tentative agreement has been reached on a new five-year contract between the Culinary union and the Downtown Grand, representatives of Culinary Local 226said Thursday.

Paul Catha shouts slogans as Culinary Union members picket in front of the D Las Vegas on Friday, July 6, 2018, in downtown. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A tentative agreement has been reached on a new five-year contract between the Culinary union and the Downtown Grand, representatives of Culinary Local 226 said Thursday.

The deal, announced by email and Twitter Thursday afternoon, covers 190 workers. A ratification vote by employees hasn’t been set.

The agreement leaves six properties — three each downtown and on the Strip — without contracts. Existing agreements expired June 1.

The remaining unsigned properties include D Las Vegas, Golden Gate and El Cortez downtown and SLS Las Vegas, Treasure Island and Margaritaville at the Flamingo on the Strip and affect about 3,300 workers. The union plans informational picket Friday morning and afternoon at D Las Vegas, Golden Gate and Margaritaville.

The union did not disclose terms of the tentative agreement, but said it has “the strongest economic package ever negotiated with the highest wage increases and healthcare and pension benefits for workers.” The agreement also includes assurances for worker security regarding sexual harassment, workloads, technology, and immigration.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.