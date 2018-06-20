Culinary union ratifies new agreement with MGM Resorts

Tuesday’s Culinary union ratification of a collective bargaining agreement with MGM Resorts International virtually assures a summer free of labor strife for the Strip.

Culinary Union organizers make strike picket signs at the newly opened “Strike HQ” at the intersection of Wyoming Avenue and Fairfield Avenue in Las Vegas, Friday, June 1, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Tuesday’s Culinary union ratification of a collective bargaining agreement with MGM Resorts International virtually assures a summer free of labor strife for the Strip.

Union workers for MGM Resorts, the state’s largest employer, became the second major casino group to ratify a five-year deal after Caesars Entertainment Corp. workers overwhelmingly approved an agreement Thursday.

A spokeswoman for Culinary Local 226 said late Tuesday that 99 percent of the votes favored the contract. She did not disclose how many votes were cast.

MGM Resorts’ new deal covers about 24,000 workers at Aria, Bellagio, Circus Circus, Excalibur, Luxor, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay (including Delano), The Mirage, New York-New York and Park MGM.

The Caesars and MGM Resorts deals cover bartenders, guest room attendants, cocktail servers, food servers, porters, bellmen, cooks and kitchen workers at 18 of the 34 resorts in the Las Vegas Valley. A strike by workers had been authorized after a May vote.

The union is now negotiating contracts with smaller companies that operate other properties on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas, including Westgate, Tropicana, Treasure Island, Golden Nugget and the D Las Vegas.

The average worker on the Strip currently makes about $23 an hour, including benefits such as premium-free health care, a pension and a 401(k) retirement plan.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.