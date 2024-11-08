Culinary Union workers authorize strike at off-Strip property

Around 700 Culinary members have authorized a strike at an off-Strip property as negotiations continue on.

Hospitality workers demonstrate on the second day of their strike outside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the Culinary Union at Virgin Las Vegas plan to strike.

On Friday, Culinary 226 called for a strike at the Virgin Las Vegas starting at 5 a.m. Nov. 15. Around 700 Culinary workers have been pushing for a new contract since the previous expired in June 2023.

A complete work stoppage was authorized and the union encourages customers to cancel their reservations, check out of the property and choose a union accommodation.

During negotiations, Virgin has proposed a $0 wage increase for the first three years of the contract, according to Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer for Culinary 226.

In May, Culinary 226 walked off the job at Virgin during a 48-hour strike for the same reasons, although guests reported no disruptions. Additionally, in August two dozen Culinary Union members were arrested and accused of trespass during a protest-turned-sit-down at Virgin.

Virgin Las Vegas is the last in the union not to have a deal with their employer; most reached agreements with the union in February. Virgin Las Vegas did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.