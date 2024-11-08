Culinary Union workers authorize strike at off-Strip property
Around 700 Culinary members have authorized a strike at an off-Strip property as negotiations continue on.
Members of the Culinary Union at Virgin Las Vegas plan to strike.
On Friday, Culinary 226 called for a strike at the Virgin Las Vegas starting at 5 a.m. Nov. 15. Around 700 Culinary workers have been pushing for a new contract since the previous expired in June 2023.
A complete work stoppage was authorized and the union encourages customers to cancel their reservations, check out of the property and choose a union accommodation.
During negotiations, Virgin has proposed a $0 wage increase for the first three years of the contract, according to Ted Pappageorge, secretary-treasurer for Culinary 226.
In May, Culinary 226 walked off the job at Virgin during a 48-hour strike for the same reasons, although guests reported no disruptions. Additionally, in August two dozen Culinary Union members were arrested and accused of trespass during a protest-turned-sit-down at Virgin.
Virgin Las Vegas is the last in the union not to have a deal with their employer; most reached agreements with the union in February. Virgin Las Vegas did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
