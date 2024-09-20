Customers frustrated with spotty elevator service at off-Strip casino

The hotel-casino has had service issues at several of the property’s hotel elevators, according to inspection reports and guest complaints.

Spotty elevator service at an off-Strip hotel-casino has left some guests frustrated.

During a Thursday morning visit to the property, at least one elevator was working for each hotel tower. Others remained down at the time of the visit.

Representatives of the property, located on east Tropicana Avenue, did not respond to multiple requests for comment. A call to the guest services department on Friday also went unanswered.

It’s unclear how long the elevators have been an issue. Complaints filed to various Clark County departments in July and September mention non-operational elevators. Online reviews on TripAdvisor suggest at least some elevators were non-operational or had spotty service as far back as March.

Colorado resident LouAnne Villalobos said she stayed at Oyo for six days beginning on Sept. 11 while in town to watch UFC fights. She initially checked in early to a room on the seventh floor, but elevators became non-operational in the middle of the day. Villalobos said she is permanently disabled and unable to climb stairs, so she requested to move to the second floor. Later during her stay, one elevator became operational but resulted in long waits for its use.

Villalobos said she was most frustrated with the customer service, which she saw as unhelpful. She said they offered a refund to stay elsewhere, but told her it would take several days for the funds to return to her account and she couldn’t afford to check in somewhere else in the meantime.

“Sometimes it would work and sometimes it wouldn’t,” she said. “It was like, if you needed it at the right spot then you were lucky. But if not, you were stuck sitting at the slot machine just waiting.”

Elevator inspection reports, managed by the mechanical compliance section of Nevada’s Department of Business and Industry, indicate operational permits could be part of the problem. Nevada law prohibits elevators from operating without an active permit. Elevators are required to be inspected annually.

