Department of Energy applauds Las Vegas Sands’ energy savings

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Challenge recognized Las Vegas Sands Corp. for its 24 percent savings in energy consumption at The Venetian.

Guests mingle at the Armillary Sphere near the front desk at The Venetian on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, April 25, 2019. The Venetian, which opened May 3, 1999, is celebrating 20 years. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kanako Arai of Japan, top left, and Reiko Yuasa, ride in a gondola with Arai's children Shotaro Arai, 3, and Sumire Arai, 5, at The Venetian to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Las Vegas Strip resort Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Portraits of founding employees are displayed on The Venetian marquee to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Las Vegas Strip resort Friday, May 3, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s energy sustainability program has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Challenge.

The Venetian has cut energy use 24 percent since it joined the program in 2011.

The company reduced its electricity consumption by an estimated 58 million kilowatt hours from 2011 through 2018. That’s enough electricity to power 7,152 homes for one year.

The energy savings were attributed to guest room renovations, lighting and control upgrades, and optimization of central plant performance. Those efforts helped boost energy efficiency across 17.3 million square feet.

Since the Better Buildings Challenge program began, more than 3,200 manufacturing plants, 120 cities and states and a diversity of building owners, manufacturing firms, municipalities, financial institutions and utilities representing 12 billion square feet of space have saved 470 trillion BTUs and an estimated $3.8 billion. The Energy Department recognized organizations that beat a 20 percent performance goal.

“Congratulations to Las Vegas Sands Corp. for surpassing its energy reduction goal as part of the Better Buildings Challenge,” Daniel Simmons, assistant secretary for the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy at the Energy Department, said in a news release. “By sharing their strategies and results, goal achievers are demonstrating leadership and inspiring others to tap into the continued potential for energy efficiency. Their energy productivity gains help cut costs, create jobs and drive economic growth.”

The department hopes to drive the acceleration of cost-effective and proven strategies to improve the energy efficiency of the nation’s buildings, plants and homes.

“The responsibility to serve as environmental stewards is as important to us as our commitment to the comfort and well-being of our guests and team members,” said Katarina Tesarova, vice president of global sustainability for Las Vegas Sands Corp.

“We are constantly looking for opportunities to enhance building efficiency and reduce energy costs throughout our properties.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands owns and operates The Venetian.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.