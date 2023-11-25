Direct-deposit payroll checks delayed Friday for some Strip employees

The workers were paid later in the day, the casino-resort said.

Wynn Las Vegas on the Strip, seen in October 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wynn Resorts employees didn’t get paid by direct deposit early on Black Friday as planned because of a Bank of America problem.

But a spokesman for Wynn said as of 2:30 p.m., Friday, all deposits were received and processed.

A memorandum dated Friday to Wynn employees from the company’s payroll department said it was “disappointed,” and that the bank did not deliver payroll checks through direct deposit and that it was working on the problem Friday.

The memorandum, titled “Direct Deposits November 24, 2023,” said, “Bank of America has informed us that they experienced a delay in processing our direct deposit today, November 24.

“Clearly, we are deeply disappointed this happened and understand how essential it is to receive your payroll check on time,” the memo said. “We have directed Bank of America to complete processing payroll checks as soon as possible today and they are working on it.”

Representatives of Bank of America did not return calls or emails about the matter as to what happened or if direct deposit problems are more widespread than what happened with Wynn.

Some Bank of America branches had their hours changed for black Friday.

