Dolphin at The Mirage dies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2022 - 5:56 pm
 
A baby dolphin swims with its mother Bella at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A baby dolphin swims with its mother Bella at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Trainer Amanda Meyer feeds mother Bella as Bella's baby swims nearby at Siegfried & Roy's Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat at The Mirage in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A bottlenose dolphin at The Mirage has died.

Bella, who was 13, died Thursday after undergoing treatment for gastroenteritis for several weeks, according to a letter to Mirage employees from Niklas Rytterstrom, the hotel-casino’s president and chief operating officer.

The animal-care team at The Mirage — which has a dolphin habitat where people can meet, feed and pose for photos with the aquatic creatures — “worked closely with marine mammal experts and veterinarians to ensure Bella received the very best medical care,” Rytterstrom wrote.

“She will be remembered for her vibrant personality, close bonds with team members and fellow dolphins and the joy she brought to countless visitors and guests,” he added.

Bella is survived by her daughter Lady, mother Huf-N-Puf and her grandmother Duchess, all of whom remain at the resort’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat, according to the letter, provided by casino giant MGM Resorts International, operator of The Mirage.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

