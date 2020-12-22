Doors to Circa’s hotel suites, Legacy Club to open Dec. 28

Circa’s casino and the Stadium Swim attraction have been open for eight weeks and the hotel will be ready to open next week with a few surprises.

A mountain view from a Corner King Suite at Circa on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

View of Stadium Swim from above in a Flex King Suite at Circa on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The hotel side of Derek Stevens’ 8-week-old Circa resort is almost ready for occupancy.

The 777-room tower and its top-floor Legacy Club will open their doors to the public on Dec. 28.

Circa owner Derek Stevens said 512 rooms would be available initially, giving the company a better idea of what the suite mix should be, based on customer demand, when the entire building is available.

Stevens said there are 26 different room types, ranging from 980-square-foot standard rooms with a king bed to the 1,830-square-foot Founders Suites on the 55th floor.

Every room has a refrigerator, a safe, floor-to-ceiling slanted windows with incredible views — and a lot of technology.

His other downtown properties, the D Las Vegas and the Golden Gate, never had enough suite capacity, he said.

“I always felt that there weren’t enough high-end suites in our properties,” Stevens said. “Every week, we had a struggle with regards to suite availability.”

That won’t be a problem with a generous mix of room types at Circa.

Among the variations are a Flex Suite, a room with a king bed and a surprise — a king bed with an Inova sofa wall bed that folds into one of the walls. Think of it as an upgrade to the Murphy bed.

Stevens said there will be 21 Flex suites, ideal for a last-minute need for a second bed.

The Corner King suites offer rooms with views toward multiple directions. As the tallest building in downtown Las Vegas, the tower offers views of the rest of downtown, the Strip, the Spring Mountains to the west and Frenchman Mountain to the east. Lower-level floors has perfect views of the 240-foot screen at the property’s Stadium Swim attraction.

Circa had a dress rehearsal over the weekend, allowing employees and their families to stay in suites for a test run.

The other big attraction opening its doors next week is the top-floor Legacy Club, a concept that Stevens has hyped for its views for weeks.

The “legacy” part of the club that will offer “electro swing music” are the tributes to historic Las Vegas legends that built the city into what it is today.

Stevens said there will be 11 busts of Las Vegas gaming industry pioneers on display and historic photos of the development of the city.

“It’s a cool way to give a tip of the hat to Las Vegas history,” Stevens said.

The club will have an indoor-outdoor component with the outdoor portion expected to be open at least 300 days a year. The club itself will be open year-round.

“You get the spectacular sunset and then you see Las Vegas become electrified and it’s really just a stunning hour and a half uptop seeing all these wonderful colors and then when you see Las Vegas light up, you feel this great energy that you know it’s going to be a great night ahead of you,” Stevens said.

Knowing that the club will become a major attraction, Circa will sell sunset packages in advance.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

