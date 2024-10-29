Downtown Las Vegas casino debuts New Year’s Eve Super Bingo tournament

The Plaza casino-hotel is hosting an inaugural New Year’s Eve Super Bingo on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 with $160,000 in prize money up for grabs, according to a press release.

FILE - Sarah Robinette, bingo agent with the Plaza hotel-casino, calls bingo numbers during the Super Bingo tournament at the Plaza in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A downtown Las Vegas casino is ringing in 2025 with a multi-day super bingo event.

The Plaza casino-hotel is hosting an inaugural New Year’s Eve Super Bingo on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 with $160,000 in prize money up for grabs, according to a press release.

The Plaza Hotel & Casino is offering New Year’s Eve Super Bingo participants a five-night stay for $400 ($200 room rate plus $200 bingo event entry fee) with no resort fees. NYE Super Bingo payers will also receive $20 in free slot play, according to the release.

The holiday bingo event includes a $50,000 super coverall on both days. All Super Bingo players receive one 6-on paper pack for both days, two daubers, free drinks via an open bar at all sessions and boxed lunch on each day.

The Super Bingo event on New Year’s Eve will be held in the Plaza’s bingo room on the third floor.

The Plaza has the only bingo room in downtown Las Vegas.

Room availability for the NYE Super Bingo event is limited. Registration is open on the Plaza’s website.

