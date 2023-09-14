74°F
Casinos & Gaming

Driver’s license, Social Security numbers ‘copied,’ Caesars tells SEC

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 14, 2023 - 7:07 am
 
Updated September 14, 2023 - 7:08 am
Caesars Palace (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The driver’s license and Social Security numbers “for a significant number of members” of the Caesars Rewards program were copied by an “unauthorized actor,” Caesars Entertainment said in a report to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which was released Thursday.

”We are still investigating the extent of any additional personal or otherwise sensitive information contained in the files acquired by the unauthorized actor,” Caesars said in the report. “We have no evidence to date that any member passwords/PINs, bank account information, or payment card information (PCI) were acquired by the unauthorized actor.”

On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that Caesars paid millions of dollars in ransom after being cyberattacked by a group known as Scattered Spider or UNC 3944. The report said Caesars would soon issue a regulatory filing addressing the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

