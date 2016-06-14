Casinos & Gaming

Esports amenities attract customers to the Downtown Grand

By NATALIE BRUZDA LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
June 14, 2016 - 4:10 pm
 

On a recent Friday night, Isaac Perez walked out of the Downtown Grand casino $250 richer.

But it wasn’t because he wagered his money at a slot machine or tried his hand at blackjack.

He won a “Street Fighter V” video game tournament.

“We are at the convergence of eSports and gaming,” said Carson Knuth, co-founder of LEET, a startup that has been operating esports tournaments at the Downtown Grand since January. “Our whole vision is that the 21st or 22nd casino floor would be video games and gambling.”

The Downtown Grand debuted its eSports lounge, which is across from blackjack tables on the casino floor, in January. Since opening, the lounge has been open twice weekly, with plans to expand to three nights a week in July, four in August, and eventually, six or seven days a week.

Renovations are planned, including custom arcade cabinets, at least 12 gaming pods with a PlayStation, an Xbox and a computer, and a custom menu of foods on skewers, so players can avoid “sticky fingers.”

“We’re incredibly committed to the space,” Fifth Street Gaming CEO Seth Schorr said. “We’re investing a lot of money into the space, both from an infrastructure standpoint but also resources — partnering with local companies, hiring our internal staff, it’s a huge commitment. We see that this is going to be a major part of the Las Vegas experience.”

VIDEO GAMES: A SPORT?

On that same Friday, Steven Linakis, 23, of Las Vegas experienced a loss when he and his chosen character, Alex, faced Perez and his chosen character, Necalli, in the finals of the “Street Fighter V” tournament — a fighting game that pits two characters against each other.

“We always have close matches,” Perez, 31, of Las Vegas said.

Linakis said it wasn’t an easy loss to take. In heat four of the tournament, he beat Perez, who was then moved into the loser’s bracket. Perez topped Yong Shin and faced Linakis again in the finals.

That’s where Linakis’ character, Alex succumbed to blows dealt by Perez’s character, Necalli.

“It’s a game, it’s like a sport,” Linakis said. “It’s easy to get competitive with it.”

“Street Fighter V” is Linakis’ game of choice. He started playing it about three years ago and has tried to perfect his craft. He recently placed 17th out of about 500 competitors at the Combo Breaker tournament — a competitive fighting game event in Illinois.

“It’s the only game I play,” he said. “When you take them to a high level, a professional level, they’re kind of hard to do multiple things. It’s kind of like trying to be an NFL player as well as an NBA player. It’s a one or none kind of thing.”

Not only does Linakis play the game, but he watches other people play.

“I watch other professional players from other places play so I can learn new things and see high-level playing that I can adapt to and learn,” he said.

Felipe Sarmiento, 30, of Las Vegas, agrees.

“I kind of want to watch it to see who wins, how people play, the moves I can learn, what characters people like,” he said.

Sarmiento and Linakis agree that although esports brings out players’ competitiveness, they also engender community spirit.

“You’re surprised that other people like the same stuff you like. It’s awesome,” Sarmiento said.

A tournament featuring the game “Overwatch” — a multiplayer, first-person shooter game — attracted about 70 participants to the Downtown Grand and 30 people who came to simply watch the evening unfold.

“eSports is becoming a spectator sport, that’s the crazy thing about it,” Knuth said.

He said Twitch.tv, a live, video-game streaming site, which Amazon bought for $1 billion and which attracts more than 100 million viewers a month, validates his observation.

“The ability to have people control that, it’s absolutely wild,” Knuth said. “One person is able to play at home, doing their thing, and control 150,000 people viewing them. It changes the paradigm essentially of what we assume sports are. It would be like Michael Jordan playing a personal game of one-on-one for you.”

SKILL-BASED GAMING

Although he sees millennials at the blackjack tables in the pit, Schorr said the group gives slot machines little love. He believes the machines will become more skill-based in the future.

“They really want to be rewarded on their skill, and they want transparency,” he said.

Schorr said although some of the latest slot machines have gotten bigger and more impressive, they’re confusing, leaving millennials wondering about what is creating the outcome of their wager.

“The millennial, generally, is offended by that,” Schorr said. “They really want to know that they can get better at something — that they can improve and that they get more based on their skill level.”

Sarmiento agreed, saying slot machines are “rigged.”

“I hate slots,” he said. “Sometimes they’ll pay out, but overall, they’re just going to take your money. At least here, if you’re actually good at playing a game, you can enter a competition and make good money.”

The Downtown Grand’s plans to have eSports wagering. This year, the casino’s sports book will starts taking bets on major professional eSports tournaments.

They are also working with the Gaming Control Board to create a “poker-style model” for eSports. Today, the property has a fixed entry free and a fixed prize.

“The way that we see this going is a model where you can bet as you play, as opposed to betting once and entering a contest,” he said.

The company is working on its eSports plans patiently, aiming to execute them properly.

“With this audience, everything has be to done well, and authentically,” Schorr said. “If we don’t have the right oversight, the right program, it’s not worth doing. We want to exceed everyone’s expectations.”

Contact Natalie Bruzda at nbruzda@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3897. Find @NatalieBruzda on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Mecum Car Auction in Las Vegas
The Mecum Auctions is held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Construction underway for new Google Data Center
Henderson is slated to be home to a new Google data center in December 2020. The Governor’s Office of Economic Development approved $25.2 million in tax abatements for Design LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Google. The company plans to build the data center on 64 acres of land on Warm Springs Road west of Boulder Highway.
Anthony Rufo talks about his new product, an in-home digital companion and monitor.
Anthony Rufo talks about his new product, HAPPIE Home technology, an in-home digital companion and monitor designed for unpaid family caregivers that gives personalized alerts, messages and reminders. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Holiday parades help bring shoppers to Downtown Summerlin
Sports Town USA floor manager Angela Gardonio talks about the work that goes into the Downtown Summerlin holiday parades and how they benefit her and other businesses there.
Final vote on CG Technology
Final commission vote on the $2 million settlement for CG Technology.
Happie Home Startup Establishing Headquarters In Las Vegas
Digital companion startup company Happie Home is establishing its headquarters in Las Vegas after receiving tax abatements from the Governor's Office of Economic Development on Nov. 15. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Facebook-branded space inside of Macy’s at the Fashion Show shopping center
A Facebook-branded space inside of Macy’s at the Fashion Show shopping center will showcase 13 small businesses in November and December and seven in January. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
T-Mobile uses ticketing data to plan for event
T-Mobile Executive Director of Arena Operations explains how ticket sales data and demographics help plan staffing, vendors, parking and operations for an event.
Costco opens its doors in southwest Henderson
Costco has opened its fifth Las Vegas-area location near the intersection of St. Rose Parkway and Amigo Street. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas strip mall and office park
The Krausz Cos. and WG Group bought a strip mall and an office park in Las Vegas for nearly $80 million total. They acquired a portion of Tropicana Beltway Center in the southwest valley for $59 million. They also acquired the Westbay office complex in the Las Vegas Medical District. The buyers are former owners of The Gramercy, a once-mothballed mixed-use project in the Las Vegas suburbs. They sold The Gramercy in phases for more than $100 million.
Mario Barth talks about the growth of the tattoo industry
Celebrity tattoo artist and business owner Mario Barth talks about the growth of the tattoo industry at The World of Tattoo industry trade show at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas
$7.5M Las Vegas pot dispensary opens near Las Vegas Strip
Planet 13, which bills itself as one of the largest dispensaries in the world, opened to the public Thursday. It has entertainment including an interactive floor and floating orbs. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars CEO to step down next year
Caesars Entertainment Corp. CEO Mark Frissora will leave the casino company in February. Frissora has been CEO since July 2015. He was named CEO right after Caesars' operating company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Caesars Entertainment emerged from bankruptcy protection in October 2017 Before Caesars, Frissora spent seven years as chairman and CEO of Naples, Fla.,-based Hertz He led the consolidation of the rental-car industry through Hertz‘s acquisition of the Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group.
Planet 13 in Las Vegas adds twist to marijuana dispensary look
Planet 13, which bills itself as one of the largest dispensaries in the world, opened to the public Thursday. The dispensary is located near the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, near Trump International, in Las Vegas. Planet 13 has plans in the future for a coffee shop, a tasting room for marijuana-infused beer and wine, a lounge for consuming marijuana on site if that is legalized and space for food.
Caesars Entertainment opening 2 resorts in Dubai
Cove Beach will open on Meraas’ Bluewaters Island in Dubai in November and Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai and The Residences at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai will open in December. (Caesars Entertainment)
Bellagio, MGM Resorts International’s luxury hotel turns 20
The more than 3,000-room Bellagio hotel is situated on the site of the former Dunes Hotel. The Dunes was imploded in 1993, and construction of the Bellagio started in 1996. It cost $1.6 billion to build, making it the most expensive hotel in the world at the time. The Bellagio was former Wynn Resorts Ltd. Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn’s second major casino on the Strip after The Mirage. MGM Resorts International acquired the property from Steve Wynn in 2000. (Tara Mack/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Facial recognition software at G2E – Todd Prince
Shing Tao, CEO of Las Vegas-based Remark Holdings, talks about his facial recognition product. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former NBA player, Shaquille O'Neal, speaks about his new Las Vegas chicken restaurant
Former NBA player, Shaquille O'Neal, speaks about his new Las Vegas chicken restaurant. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Bobby Baldwin to leave MGM
MGM Resorts International executive and professional poker player Bobby Baldwin is set to leave MGM.
Caesars has new armed emergency response teams
Caesars Entertainment Corp. has created armed emergency response teams. They are composed of former military and law enforcement officials. "These teams provide valuable additional security capabilities,” Caesars spokeswoman Jennifer Forkish said. Caesars is hiring Security Saturation Team supervisors, managers and officers, according to LinkedIn. The company did not say how many people it plans to hire for the units. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas, airlines prepare for CES
CES in January is expected to attract more than 180,000 attendees. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
AGS partners with Vegas Golden Knights
AGS is the nation’s second-largest manufacturer of Class II slot machines used primarily in tribal jurisdictions. It announced a marketing partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lehman Brothers bet big on Las Vegas
Lehman Brothers collapsed 10 years ago, helping send the country into the Great Recession.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Ross & Snow launches in Las Vegas
Luxury shoe brand Ross & Snow has opened in Las Vegas, featuring "functional luxury" with premium shearling footwear. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Remote Identification and Drones
DJI vice president of policy and public affairs discusses using remote identification on drones. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drones and public safety in Nevada
Two representatives in the drone industry discuss UAV's impact on public safety. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Frontier Airlines to launch flights from Las Vegas to Mexico
Frontier, a Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier, will become the first airline in more than a decade to offer international service to Canada and Mexico from Las Vegas when flights to Cancun and Los Cabos begin Dec. 15. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren addresses Oct. 1 lawsuits
MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren addresses criticism his company has received for filing a lawsuit against the survivors of the Oct. 1 shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International opens the doors on MGM Springfield
Massachusetts’ first hotel-casino opens in downtown Springfield. The $960 million MGM Springfield has 252 rooms and 125,000-square-feet of casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Casinos & Gaming
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Casinos & Gaming Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like