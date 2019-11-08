79°F
Casinos & Gaming

Evander Kane not first athlete accused of not repaying casino debt

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2019 - 1:34 pm
 

San Jose Sharks star Evander Kane is not the only professional athlete to be hit harder than a Ryan Reaves’ punch by a Las Vegas casino.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas filed a lawsuit Monday accusing Kane of not paying back the casino $500,000 in casino markers the resort extended to him in April.

The incident occurred between games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup playoff series between the Golden Knights and the Sharks.

This isn’t the first time an athlete has built up debt with a casino and failed to pay it back in a timely manner.

Although the $500,000 racked up by Kane is a large sum, former NBA champion Antoine Walker upped the ante with his debt.

Walker failed to pay back $822,500 gambling debt he racked up at three casinos in 2008.

In 2011 he was ordered by the district court to pay back $750,000 in gambling debts he racked up at Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood and Red Rock Resort after pleading guilty to one felony bad check charge. Walker also was placed on five years probation, avoiding prison time.

Casino properties routinely file a case with the district attorney’s bad check unit tied to nonpayment of casino markers, which opens a criminal investigation. The DA’s unit has jurisdiction over bad checks that people fail to pay, in addition to casino markers. Filing a case with the bad check unit, in addition to suing a non-paying party, provides more incentive for them to pay the debt off in a timely manner to avoid being charged criminally.

“The unit was designed to help small businesses and the casinos to recover money and in exchange help people not be charged criminally,” said David Roger, who served as county district attorney from 2002-2011 and now serves as general council for the Las Vegas Police Protective Association. “We review the case, we try to communicate with the debtor to try and get them on payment plans and a good majority of people enter into payment plans and we don’t file criminal charges.”

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who like Kane is known for his tough persona in his playing days, gave the hockey player a run for his money in the casino.

Barkley, the former NBA most valuable player and Olympic gold medalist who serves as an analyst for TNT’s popular studio show, “Inside the NBA,” racked up $400,000 in debt at the Wynn in 2008.

After trying to contact Barkley for several months to no avail, the property sued the former NBA player and the county’s bad check unit opened an investigation as well.

“They (Wynn) worked through his host, trying to get him to pay it, (and) he shut off all communications with them,” said Roger, who oversaw Barkley’s case. “We tried to contact him and he refused to take our phone calls.”

It wasn’t until the media caught on to the case that Barkley became responsive to the district attorney’s calls.

“Within hours of the story breaking we got a call from Charles Barkley and by that time we had filed the case,” Roger said. “He paid back the $400,000 (and) as part of the restitution he had to pay an additional 10 percent to the DA’s office as part of the fees. He paid $440,000 pretty quickly.”

Former NFL player LaMont Jordan, who spent time with various teams including the Patriots, Jets, Broncos and Raiders, owed the Mirage $20,000 in unpaid casino debt from two days of gambling in 2008, with a civil suit against him filed in 2009.

In most cases, those involved have the money to pay off the markers, but for one reason or another wait until legal actions arise, Roger said.

“I think Antoine Walker had some financial problems, but Charles Barkely wasn’t one of them,” he said. “He had the money, but for some reason he wanted to fight with the hotels over the money he owed.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

THE LATEST