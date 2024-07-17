97°F
Casinos & Gaming

Final closing ceremony — with an eruption — scheduled at Mirage — WATCH LIVE

The last gasp of corporate life at The Mirage -- including one final eruption of the fabled volcano -- are on the calendar for the final day of the beloved Strip resort Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Mirage is shown on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, July 5, 2024. The property will close on ...
The Mirage is shown on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, July 5, 2024. The property will close on July 17, and is scheduled to reopen as Hard Rock Las Vegas in spring 2027. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
‘I’m really going to miss this place’: Las Vegas says goodbye to Mirage — PHOTOS, VIDEO
A mallard is seen swimming in the water in front of The Mirage in Las Vegas in this undated pho ...
When Mirage shuts its doors, what will happen to George the duck?
File - A pedestrian walking beneath a bridge as demolition continues on the Tropicana in prepar ...
Could a Chicago casino project be a template for developing Tropicana site?
The exterior of Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal ...
Guest wins nearly $2M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2024 - 8:59 am
 
Updated July 17, 2024 - 9:08 am

The last gasp of corporate life at The Mirage — including one final eruption of the fabled volcano — are on the calendar for the final day of the beloved Strip resort Wednesday.

The last guests have checked out, the final shows have been performed and the last meals served. Earlier in the morning, the last cards were dealt, the last slot machine spins spun and the last rolls of the die completed as regulators assisted executives clear the financial books in the property’s casino shutdown.

All that’s left is one final tribute to the resort’s loyal employees and the final activation of the volcano that for 34 years drew millions of people to the Strip.

A closing ceremony is scheduled Wednesday morning before the doors will be locked and preparations will begin for the building’s transition to Hard Rock Las Vegas in The Mirage’s place, complete with a 700-foot guitar-shaped hotel tower.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

