First look: Renderings unveiled for new Station casino-resort in Henderson

The new hotel project that will be placed in the Inspirada community of Henderson and is set to go before the city for approval again.

A rendering for the Inspirada hotel project that Station Casinos plans to develop in Henderson. (City of Henderson)

Station Casinos has unveiled new renderings of its planed Inspirada hotel project in Henderson as it seeks approval for a development agreement with the city.

The hotel project is proposed to have 201 rooms, about 58,000 square feet of casino space and just under 7,000 square feet of meeting space, according to documents filed with the city of Henderson. The project is also set to have three restaurants, a food hall, a 12-lane bowling alley and a movie theater.

Station Casinos initially said in 2022 that the project planned in the Inspirada community, at the southern edge of the Las Vegas Valley, could grow to have as many as 600 hotel rooms, 80,000 square feet of casino space and 30,000 square feet of meeting space.

The development agreement for the Inspirada hotel project is set to be considered by the Henderson Planning Commission at its next meeting on Nov. 16. If the agreement is approved, construction would start on or before Oct. 9, 2029.

Station Casinos declined to comment on its plans ahead of the meeting.

The Henderson City Council in May approved a land-use designation change for the hotel and casino project to be built in the Inspirada community.

Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts has stated that the company hopes to double its Nevada footprint in the next decade. The opening of its next project Durango in southwest Las Vegas was recently delayed until Dec. 5. It had been scheduled to open on Nov. 20.

