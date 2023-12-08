Fontainebleau blooms at last

Dec. 13 opening to mark new chapter for north Strip hotel-casino, whose saga of construction began in 2005 and saw years of delays

By McKenna Ross and Eli Segall



Las Vegas Review-Journal

Fontainebleau Las Vegas has had a long-anticipated opening — longer than most.

Its story starts in May 2005 when plans were first announced. Since then, the project has been marked by halted construction, multiple sets of owners, economic meltdowns and years of wondering what would happen to the blue-tinted north Strip skyscraper. With its Dec. 13 opening, the towering former symbol of Las Vegas’ real estate boom and bust is now the newest luxury resort in America’s casino capital.

And it only took almost two decades to get there.