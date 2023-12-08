58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

FONTAINEBLEAU BY THE NUMBERS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2023 - 11:08 am
 
RJ FILE*** CRAIG L. MORAN/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL A scale model of the Fontainebleau high-rise ...
A scale model of the Fontainebleau is displayed at the preview center at 2780 Las Vegas Blvd. S. on Dec. 15, 2008. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
RJ FILE*** JOHN LOCHER/REVIEW-JOURNAL Crews work on the Fontainebleau hotel-casino on Tuesday, ...
Crews work on the Fontainebleau hotel-casino on April 8, 2008. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
JASON BEAN/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL Construction workers hang above the strip while trying to ...
Construction workers hang above the Strip while trying to finish the Fontainebleau on April 24, 2009. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
ALYSSA ORR/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL The building known as Fontainebleau stands unfinished on L ...
The Fontainebleau stands unfinished June 11, 2011, on the north Strip. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
The still unfinished Fontainebleau is seen in Las Vegas on May 1, 2012. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas R ...
The still-unfinished Fontainebleau is seen on May 1, 2012. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Robert Conway, business agent for Ironworkers Local 433, speaks about the crane being removed ...
Robert Conway, business agent for Ironworkers Local 433, speaks on May 13, 2014, about a construction crane being removed at the site of the unfinished Fontainebleau. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Exterior of the Fontainebleau for a profile about Jeffrey Soffer, Chairman and Chief Executive ...
Exterior of the Fontainebleau on Dec. 29, 2021. Jeffrey Soffer, the project’s original developer, reacquired the property in 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The Fontainebleau's logo is seen, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Ve ...
The Fontainebleau's logo is in place July 13, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jeffry Soffer, chairman/CEO at Fontainebleau Resorts LLC, speaks before the Gaming Control Boar ...
Fontainebleau developer Jeffrey Soffer speaks before the Gaming Control Board as gaming attorney Frank Schreck, left, looks on during a licensing hearing Nov. 1, 2023. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Construction workers are busy with projects nearing the end about the exterior at the Fontaineb ...
Construction workers are busy completing projects around the exterior at the Fontainebleau on Nov. 2, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Construction workers are busy with projects nearing the end about the exterior at the Fontaineb ...
Construction workers are busy with projects nearing the end about the exterior at the Fontainebleau on Nov. 2, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Construction workers are busy with projects nearing the end about the exterior at the Fontaineb ...
Projects come to a completion on Fontainebleau on Nov. 2, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review ...
Work on the Fontainebleau hotel-casino on Nov. 7, 2023. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review ...
Fontainebleau, seen Nov. 7, 2023, is set for a Dec. 13. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review ...
At 67 stories and 729 feet, Fontainebleau is the tallest occupiable building in Nevada. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Facts and trivia about Fontainebleau, by the numbers:

* At 67 stories and 729 feet, Fontainebleau is the tallest occupiable building in Nevada.

* The resort estimates hiring as many as 6,500 workers. There were about 3,800 constructions workers on-site each day.

* 150,000-square-feet casino with 42-foot ceilings.

* 1,300 slot machines, 128 table games and 36 high-limit table games.

* 3,644 rooms and suites on 60 floors.

* 36 first-to-market food and beverage outlets.

* 550,00 square feet of meeting and convention space spanning five levels.

* 90,000 square feet of retail space.

* 90,000-square-foot theater with 3,800 general admission seats in BleauLive Theater.

* The resort uses 19,175 pieces of blue glass.

* The South Lobby is home to a 68-foot-tall escalator that spans 150 feet in length and travels at 100 feet per minute.

* 55,000-square-foot Lapis Spa, with 44 treatment rooms and 14,000 square-foot fitness center.

* 105,000-square-foot Royal Ballroom that can fit two Boeing 747s nose-to-nose.

* A 48-foot-tall gold sculpture, Urs Fischer’s “Lovers #3,” sits in the resort’s South Lobby.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

MOST READ
1
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
National Finals Rodeo opening show canceled after UNLV shooting
2
UNLV gunman had ‘target list,’ sheriff says
UNLV gunman had ‘target list,’ sheriff says
3
3 killed in UNLV shooting were professors on campus
3 killed in UNLV shooting were professors on campus
4
Downtown casino plans 5-day closure
Downtown casino plans 5-day closure
5
NFR to begin Friday after 1st go-round postponed
NFR to begin Friday after 1st go-round postponed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
New details unveiled in Mirage’s rebrand to Hard Rock
New details unveiled in Mirage’s rebrand to Hard Rock
Station Casinos plans fireworks show for Durango opening
Station Casinos plans fireworks show for Durango opening
New table game lounge for high rollers opens at Station casino
New table game lounge for high rollers opens at Station casino
Waldorf Astoria renovates rooms, plans Peacock Alley tea lounge
Waldorf Astoria renovates rooms, plans Peacock Alley tea lounge
Mexican restaurant chain’s biggest location launches on the Strip
Mexican restaurant chain’s biggest location launches on the Strip
Nine Summerlin neighborhoods reaching final inventory
Nine Summerlin neighborhoods reaching final inventory