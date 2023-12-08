FONTAINEBLEAU BY THE NUMBERS
Facts and trivia about Fontainebleau, by the numbers:
* At 67 stories and 729 feet, Fontainebleau is the tallest occupiable building in Nevada.
* The resort estimates hiring as many as 6,500 workers. There were about 3,800 constructions workers on-site each day.
* 150,000-square-feet casino with 42-foot ceilings.
* 1,300 slot machines, 128 table games and 36 high-limit table games.
* 3,644 rooms and suites on 60 floors.
* 36 first-to-market food and beverage outlets.
* 550,00 square feet of meeting and convention space spanning five levels.
* 90,000 square feet of retail space.
* 90,000-square-foot theater with 3,800 general admission seats in BleauLive Theater.
* The resort uses 19,175 pieces of blue glass.
* The South Lobby is home to a 68-foot-tall escalator that spans 150 feet in length and travels at 100 feet per minute.
* 55,000-square-foot Lapis Spa, with 44 treatment rooms and 14,000 square-foot fitness center.
* 105,000-square-foot Royal Ballroom that can fit two Boeing 747s nose-to-nose.
* A 48-foot-tall gold sculpture, Urs Fischer’s “Lovers #3,” sits in the resort’s South Lobby.
