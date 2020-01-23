Former Apple executive to become CFO of Penn National Gaming

Corporate changes continue as Dave Williams, who headed Apple Inc.’s Claris FileMaker division, will become Penn National Gaming’s chief financial officer in March.

M Resort in Henderson is owned by Penn National Gaming. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A former finance executive with Apple Inc. has been chosen as a new executive vice president and chief financial officer for Penn National Gaming.

Dave Williams will join the Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based gaming company March 3, according to a release issued by the company Thursday.

He replaces William “B.J.” Fair, who announced his intention to step down in September.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approvals in several states, including Nevada. The switch is part of several executive changes at Penn spurred by the retirement of CEO Tim Wilmott last year. Williams will report to new Penn CEO Jay Snowden.

In his new role at Penn, Williams will be responsible for all of the company’s financial and treasury functions, as well as helping to develop and support the company’s strategic growth initiatives, including its iGaming and sports betting businesses.

Since 2012, Williams has served as chief financial officer and controller of Apple’s Claris division, formally known as FileMaker. Claris is Apple’s B2B software subsidiary, which provides the leading platform for developing custom apps that are deployed on premise or in the cloud by businesses worldwide.

Penn owns, operates or has ownership interests in gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates 41 facilities in 19 jurisdictions, including the M Resort and the Tropicana in Las Vegas. Penn facilities feature 50,500 gaming machines, 1,300 table games and 8,800 hotel rooms.

