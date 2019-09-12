Former MGM execs among new executive hires at Resorts World

Former MGM Grand President and Chief Operating Officer Scott Sibella, now president of Resorts World Las Vegas, hired three former MGM colleagues among new executives.

Five new executives have been named at Resorts World Las Vegas, including three who formerly were at MGM Resorts International properties and followed former MGM Grand President and Chief Operating Officer Scott Sibella to the $4 billion resort project.

Chris Nordling, former chief financial officer for The Mirage, Bellagio and CityCenter, was named executive vice president and chief financial officer of Resorts World.

Bart Mahoney, who had more than 25 years of experience in food and beverage operations at Wynn Resorts and MGM, was named Resorts World’s vice president of food and beverage.

Michael Peltyn, who managed human resources at Bellagio, Aria and Vdara as well as the MGM affiliated Crystals Retail District and Shadow Creek Golf Course, was named senior vice president of human resources at Resorts World.

Other executive hirings include Max Tappeiner, who worked at Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas and The Venetian and Palazzo in Las Vegas as senior vice president of operations, and Bill McArthur, formerly with The Venetian, Palazzo and gaming equipment manufacturer Scientific Games, as Resorts World’s chief information officer.

Earlier this year, MGM dismissed more than 800 employees as part of its MGM 2020 business optimization initiative.

“We are proud to announce the addition of a talented group of industry professionals to further escalate the growth of Resorts World Las Vegas as we continue to bring the luxury destination to life,” Sibella, Resorts World Las Vegas’ president, said in a release.

“Every executive was hand-selected for their extensive experience as leaders in the hospitality and gaming industry,” he said. “Each has many years of demonstrated proficiency and excellence in their respective disciplines to ensure the successful completion of our highly anticipated resort.”

The 3,400-room resort, developed by the Genting Group, a Malaysia-based multinational company with resorts in New York, Malaysia, Singapore and the United Kingdom, is scheduled to open in late 2020.

The Strip resort is being built on the former site of the Stardust on land once targeted for Boyd Gaming’s Echelon project.

