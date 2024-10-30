From private jets to box seats, Las Vegas casinos take care of high rollers

Las Vegas casinos are known to go all out to attract and retain high rollers. These players are rewarded with an array of exclusive perks.

People enter the high limit room to watch the first dice roll at the Fontainebleau’s grand opening on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas casinos are known to go all out to attract and retain high rollers. These critical players, known for wagering thousands — or even millions — of dollars, are rewarded with an array of exclusive perks that transform their casino experiences into full-blown luxury getaways.

Within reason, Las Vegas casinos will cater to the requests and whimsies of high rollers. From arranging private gambling areas to making sure a certain brand of bottled water is always available, Las Vegas casinos — already known for world-class hospitality — step up their game for big spenders.

Here’s a look at some the lavish perks awaiting Vegas’s VIPs, according to multiple industry sources ranging from top-level executives and casino hosts to high-stakes gamblers.

For a Las Vegas high roller, the VIP treatment starts long before they reach the casino floor.

Many casinos can arrange private jets or helicopter transfers, offering their long-distance players a luxurious, stress-free journey. On the ground, chauffeur services featuring high-end vehicles such as Rolls-Royce or Bentley ready to deliver VIPs right to the casino entrance.

The casino perks for big spenders continue with extravagant accommodations.

High rollers are often hosted in lavish penthouse suites and villas, several of which are available by invite only. Some Las Vegas casino hotels feature multi-room suites with private pools, panoramic Strip views, and discreet entrances that keep VIPs away from the crowds.

These suites are typically stocked with premium amenities, including private butlers available 24/7, exclusive in-room dining options and access to personal spa services.

When it comes to dining, the experiences for high rollers are designed to be nothing short of exceptional. Many casinos offer personalized dining, where chefs prepare meals tailored specifically to each guest’s preferences.

Top-tier VIPs often receive priority seating at celebrity chef restaurants and even have opportunities to meet these chefs in person.

Beverages are equally abundant and premium; high rollers enjoy access to extensive wine cellars, rare spirits and unlimited top-shelf cocktails.

Las Vegas entertainment is legendary, and high rollers enjoy the best views in the house. Casinos frequently reserve prime seats or private boxes for major shows and performances, with some offering backstage passes for an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience.

Nightlife in Las Vegas also takes on a VIP twist for high rollers, who can expect exclusive tables at top nightclubs, complete with bottle service and dedicated staff.

Las Vegas casinos know the importance of showing appreciation to their VIPs, and they do so with lavish gifts.

High rollers might receive luxury items such as designer watches, a rare bottle of wine or signed sports memorabilia. Some casinos also provide invites to private events, including exclusive holiday parties and special event previews.

For casinos, these gifts help foster loyalty and show their appreciation for VIP guests.

