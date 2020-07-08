94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Casinos & Gaming

Gaming boards back Eldorado-Caesars deal

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2020 - 7:04 am
 
Updated July 8, 2020 - 6:29 pm

Nevada gaming regulators have approved Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s $17.3 billion acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Corp., putting the final approval of the gaming industry’s largest deal in the hands of gaming and horse-racing boards in Indiana and New Jersey.

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved Reno-based Eldorado’s bid to acquire Caesars and build the world’s largest casino operation.

“I’m very pleased,” Eldorado CEO Thomas Reeg said after four hours of hearings.

“I never would have thought I would be standing with a mask talking to you guys,” he told reporters. “This was an extraordinary process to go through and it’s gratifying to be getting toward the end of it.”

Reeg praised the board, commission and staff “doing all of the work through a lot of adversity.”

But the deal still isn’t done.

Indiana meets soon

The Indiana Gaming Commission meets on Friday, the Indiana Horse Racing Commission on Monday and the New Jersey Casino Control Commission on Wednesday to discuss the deal.

The horse-racing board, which reportedly has 22 recommendations relating to the deal, may represent the biggest roadblock. Reeg said he hasn’t thoroughly reviewed the recommendations.

Media reports indicate the Horse Racing Commission isn’t happy with Eldorado’s lack of experience operating race tracks, citing concerns about operations in Columbus, Ohio. Eldorado operates tracks in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Asked what was going to happen in Indiana, Reeg said: “The hearing is Monday. We’ll find out the answer then.”

Nevada regulators held back-to-back hearings, the bulk of which consisted of the state Gaming Control Board’s three hours of intense questioning on a variety of topics.

Eldorado executives steered through a variety of potential issues, including weathering a heavy debt load, building the company’s diversity program, navigating operations through the coronavirus pandemic and continuing to divest properties to comply with Federal Trade Commission requirements. The Gaming Commission’s decision really wasn’t in doubt once the Control Board went through the details. Commissioners had fewer questions because they were listening in during the Control Board testimony.

New details

Through the testimony, several new details were revealed:

■ Caesars CEO Tony Rodio will stay on with the company as a consultant to Reeg. After the meeting, Reeg said Rodio will assist in the company’s newly won casino development project in Danville, Virginia, a potential expansion program in New Orleans and plans in Atlantic City, where Rodio has deep business roots.

■ Jan Jones Blackhurst, a likely member of the new Caesars board of directors, will focus on diversity programs, including efforts to recruit more women to executive positions. Reeg personally reached out to Blackhurst two months ago to begin work on the new program, which is expected to have a goal of filling half the executive positions in the company with women by 2030. She said the plan is in very early stages.

■ Company officials believe the synergies of blending the two companies will be greater than initially expected. Reeg said there would be an additional $500 million in annual savings on top of the $400 million a year expected. He said $300 million would be realized as soon as the deal closes.

■ The new management will seize upon a strategy Caesars has been famous for: effectively using the company’s various brands. Reeg said to expect more use of the Caesars name once the deal is completed. It also means Horseshoe, Harrah’s and World Series of Poker will remain in play under the new management.

Regulators had little trouble approving the individual licenses of prospective officers because they have been so familiar to them.

The Carano family is a Northern Nevada institution with connections to the wine business and the McDonald Carano law firm. Family patriarch Don Carano, who died in 2017, founded ElDorado hotel-casino in Reno 47 years ago.

Carano wanted live meeting

Chairman Gary Carano asked that Nevada’s consideration of the deal be in an in-person meeting instead of online. At Wednesday’s dual hearings, Chairwoman Sandra Morgan and member Philip Katsaros participated in the Sawyer Building hearing room in Las Vegas, where seats were widely separated and all participants wore masks except when socially distanced. Member Terry Johnson participated remotely.

All members of the commission, which has four members instead of five because former Chairman Tony Alamo, who left the board in April, has yet to be replaced, were present in Las Vegas.

Commissioner Deborah Fuetsch, a commission representative from Northern Nevada, made the final motion to approve the deal on behalf of the state.

Going into the deal, Eldorado had 23 properties in 11 states with 23,900 slot machines, 660 table games and 11,300 hotel rooms. Caesars had 53 properties in 14 states with 38,000 slot machines, 2,700 table games and 36,000 hotel rooms.

The biggest sticking point for approval was the new company’s $13 billion in debt once the deal closes. But executives convinced the boards that deal synergies and Las Vegas’ history of bouncing back from adversity would work in the company’s favor. They said they also have the ability to sell off assets. Debt repayments don’t begin for another four years.

One of the conditions imposed by the FTC in its approval of the deal was for Eldorado to divest casino properties in South Lake Tahoe, Louisiana and Kansas City, Missouri. Eldorado already has moved on deals, including selling the Montbleu Casino Resort Spa near South Lake Tahoe and the Eldorado Shreveport Casino Resort to Rhode Island-based Twin River Worldwide Holding Inc., in April for a total of $155 million.

The FTC said Eldorado is selling its Isle of Capri casino in Kansas City. Under the proposed settlement, if the Isle of Capri sale is not complete within 60 days after the proposed acquisition of Caesars closes, the commission may, at its discretion, require Eldorado to divest the casino to a commission-approved buyer within 12 months.

FTC dissent

One of the five FTC commissioners, Rohit Chopra, opposed the deal, calling on the other casinos to be divested before commission authorization.

When the deal was announced, Eldorado was pricing its shares at $12.75 each and of that, Eldorado would pay $8.40 per share in cash with the rest of the payment made in the form of stock in Eldorado.

Since June 2019, Eldorado shares have been on a wild ride. They hit a 52-week low of $6.02 a share on March 18 — the day Gov. Steve Sisolak closed the state’s casinos for what would be 78 days. Stock is now north of $38 a share.

Eldorado stock climbed in Wednesday trading. Shares closed up $1.72, 4.5 percent, then went up another 45 cents, 0.4 percent more in after-hours trading to end at $39.90 a share in volume about half the normal daily average.

Caesars stock went up 20 cents, 1.7 percent, then 22 cents, 1.8 percent, after hours to end at $12.34 a share. Volume was about 75 percent above average.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
More layoffs ahead for hotel-casino workers
More layoffs ahead for hotel-casino workers
2
3 arrested in Las Vegas prostitution online sting
3 arrested in Las Vegas prostitution online sting
3
Las Vegas heat will near 1939 record by Monday
Las Vegas heat will near 1939 record by Monday
4
Clark County, Nevada both see declines in new COVID-19 cases
Clark County, Nevada both see declines in new COVID-19 cases
5
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher who married student she raped, dies at 58
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher who married student she raped, dies at 58
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Is Nevada the ‘gold standard’ for casino coronavirus response? - Video
Whenever experts begin comparing gaming jurisdictions, you’re bound to hear the phrase “gold standard” dropped in the conversation. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World Las Vegas activates 100,000-square-foot LED screen - VIDEO
Resorts World Las Vegas activated its 100,000-square-foot LED screen on its west tower on Independence Day, showing a digital fireworks display. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos president dies in watercraft accident - VIDEO
Richard Haskins, president of Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Station Casinos, died Saturday in a watercraft accident in Michigan, according to a statement released by the company. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hockey arena opponents erred in ballot initiative - Video
Opponents of a minor league hockey arena in Henderson collected enough verified signatures to put the disputed project on the November ballot, but then a problem emerged: A procedural error on the petition.
Layoffs at 'The Drew' force staff to sue owner
Rj Business reporter Eli Segall talks about the lawsuit and the future of the unfinished hotel and casino.
Vegas tourists react to mask mandate - VIDEO
Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Wednesday a mandate to wear face masks starting Friday. Down on the Las Vegas Strip tourists reacted on camera to the news. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA #VegasSmart social media campaign brings awareness to wearing a mask - Video
Now that Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced requirements to wear masks in public settings in the state, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will attempt to deliver the message to prospective visitors via their #VegasSmart social media campaign. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's unemployment crisis - Video
Thousands of jobless workers turned to the state for payments after the COVID-19 shutdown in March. DETR has struggled to handle record claims. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars mandates guests to wear masks
Guests at Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties will be required to wear masks while inside its properties, effective immediately.
MGM Grand and Aria are reopening pool clubs - Video
MGM Grand’s Wet Republic Ultra Pool and Aria’s Liquid Pool Lounge plan to open July 2, according to a Wednesday statement from MGM Resorts International and Hakkasan Group. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Survey shows big reluctance to travel with coronavirus ablaze - VIDEO
Would-be travelers are becoming more pessimistic in their outlook about their safety when they travel. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown's Circa resort will begin taking room reservations Wednesday - Video
Circa developer Derek Stevens confirmed that when the property opens on Oct. 28, persons under the age of 21 won’t be allowed. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations - Video
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Culinary union expresses concerns about returning to work - Video
The Culinary union expresses its concerns about returning to work and the safety precautions that casinos are taking to ensure the safety of staff.
Bellagio poker room reopens with approval to host six-handed games - Video
The installation of plexiglass dividers between the players gave the Bellagio an edge over the other poker rooms open in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Westgate reopens after coronavirus shutdown - Video
Jay Kornegay, vice president of Westgate Sportsbook, talks about the reopening of the casino on Thursday, June 18. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Final beam of Circa resort tower moved into place - Video
A crane whisked the final beam in the construction of downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort property into place Friday morning, June 19, and crews paused momentarily, then continued working to ensure the casino's Oct. 28 opening. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paris Las Vegas reopens - Video
The Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino reopened its doors on June 18 after the statewide shutdown in response to COVID-19. (Mackenzie Behm/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masks required at casino table games in Nevada - Video
The state Gaming Control Board has ordered Nevada casinos to require players and spectators of most casino table and card games to wear protective face coverings.
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa to open in October - Video
Circa resort-casino’s first five floors are set to open Oct. 28, according to CEO and developer Derek Stevens. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas movie theaters set July reopening date - Video
Las Vegas movie theater reopenings will start Regal, the valley’s largest exhibitor, announced Tuesday that it will reopen its theaters starting July 10, albeit in a modified fashion. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Contractors say they’re owed $36M for work done at Drew Las Vegas - Video
Three months after coronavirus turmoil shut off construction of the Drew Las Vegas, contractors have levied claims for more than $36 million in unpaid bills. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Contractors say they’re owed $36M for work done at Drew Las Vegas
Three months after coronavirus turmoil shut off construction of the Drew Las Vegas, contractors have levied claims for more than $36 million in unpaid bills. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Many Las Vegas guests ignoring COVID-19 protocols
Casinos are putting safety first but many Las Vegas guests are not socially distancing.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, not every employee is convinced it's safe to go back.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, some employees aren't convinced it's safe to go back.
1.54M Americans filed for unemployment last week - Video
The U.S. Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday, June 11. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week. The U.S. Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday. The number of jobless claims was just below economists' predictions of 1.55 million claims. 1.897 million Americans applied for unemployment insurance the previous week. More than 44 million Americans have filed jobless claims in the past three months. Continuing claims nearly topped 21 million. The numbers follow the May jobs report, which revealed that more than two million jobs were added to the U.S. economy in May. Initial jobless claims continued the gradual downward trend. But it is still hard to square the claims figures with the much more upbeat news on the labor market from May’s Employment Report, Capital Economics, via Yahoo Finance
Visitors return to Las Vegas
Guests returned to Las Vegas casinos throughout the weekend. Casinos reopened on Thursday after being closed for 78 days because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Sisolak tours casino property after reopening - Video
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sandra Morgan, chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, participated in a tour of the Wynn Las Vegas hotel-casino where they share their first thoughts on casinos reopening. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Treasure Island reboots operations after coronavirus shutdown - Video
When casinos shut down, not only were tourists unseen on the Las Vegas Strip, but jobs were temporarily lost. Treasure Island took the months off to remodel and fix the property, adjusting the casino for COVID-19 norms. Now that they’re open again, management is slowly hiring back staff as guests return. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Entertainers from Mystique Showgirls watch the Fountains of Bellagio on the Strip on Wednesday, ...
Crowds slowly growing as Vegas reopens
By / RJ

The scene has been playing out for weeks now across town, as various Las Vegas institutions resume daily operations, each providing its own chapter in the story of a 24/7 city getting back on its high-heeled feet.