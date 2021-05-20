Gaming Commission approves licensing for Resorts World Las Vegas

In an hourlong hearing Thursday, members of the Nevada Gaming Commission unanimously approved licensing for Genting Berhad, Resorts World’s parent company, and its executive team.

Resorts World Las Vegas is seen in Las Vegas, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Genting Berhad Chairman Kok Thay (KT) Lim addresses the Nevada Gaming Commission Thursday, May 20, 2021, online from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RickVelotta

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday unanimously approved licensing for Genting Berhad PTC, the parent company of Resorts World Las Vegas, and its top officers.

The approval sets the stage for the June 24 opening of the company’s $4.3 billion, 3,506-room resort, the first from-the-ground-up Strip resort to open in more than a decade.

Commissioners questioned Genting Chairman Kok Thay (KT) Lim in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — where it was around 4 a.m., Friday — in a virtual hearing and Resorts World Las Vegas President Scott Sibella in Las Vegas.

