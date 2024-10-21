Gaming Commission to consider $250K fine against Reno resort

The Nevada Gaming Control Board alleges that its enforcement agents were denied access at Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort and as a result could be fined $250,000.

Why is baccarat, the game of choice for wealthy whales, so volatile?

The Nevada Gaming Control Board has filed a complaint against Reno’s largest hotel-casino and a settlement, if approved by the Nevada Gaming Commission, could result in a $250,000 fine.

Earlier this month, the Control Board filed a one-count complaint against MEI-GSR Holdings LLC, doing business as the Grand Sierra Resort, Reno’s largest casino property.

In the complaint, the Control Board alleged that security guards at the resort prevented board enforcement agents from accessing a GSR theater in a routine check at the property on Dec. 19.

The complaint says there was a similar occurrence at Grand Sierra Resort in January 2021 and the Control Board issued a violation letter in February 2021.

In that instance, the resort had hired security officers who were not properly registered with the Private Investigators Licensing Board to supplement their security personnel.

“These security officers, with inadequate training and credentials, restricted the access to the property of a licensee to agents of the board, even after the agents provided agency credentials,” the complaint says.

The resort responded that after that incident, security staff were given specific verbal and written instructions about providing access to board agents.

“It will be documented that there is zero tolerance for preventing or delaying entry once the officer-agent has provided the information and the officer-agent does not have to be wanded,” the response said. “This information will be briefed on a continuous basis to staff.”

But that didn’t happen in December, resulting in the complaint that Grand Sierra Resort, which has the same ownership as Las Vegas’ Sahara hotel-casino, violated Regulation 5 and could be subject to disciplinary action.

In the stipulation for settlement, Senior Deputy Attorney General Michael Somps said Grand Sierra Resort admitted that the board agent was delayed access for about six minutes, but then was allowed to enter the theater without being disarmed, but the agent chose to leave the premises after additional discussion with security officers.

According to the settlement, Grand Sierra Resort has waived its right to a public hearing on the allegations and would pay a fine of $250,000.

It’s unclear when the settlement would be considered by the Nevada Gaming Commission, which is scheduled to meet Thursday and Nov. 21.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.