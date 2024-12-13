50°F
Strip casino to give end-of-year bonuses to all employees

The Venetian resort hotel-casino shown, on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfa ...
The Venetian resort hotel-casino shown, on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 12, 2024 - 4:06 pm
 

The holiday spirit is alive and well on the Las Vegas Strip, with at least one casino-resort gifting its employees the best present of all — cold hard cash.

The Venetian Resort is distributing end-of-year bonuses to all its employees, according to a news release. The casino-hotel says it is the third consecutive year its workforce will receive additional financial compensation through its Venetian Appreciation Award, an employee recognition program.

Full-time employees will receive an additional $1,250 (pre-tax) with their final paycheck in 2024. Part-time and on-call employees will receive a prorated amount according to how much they worked in the past year.

A full-time employee at Venetian since 2022 would have earned a cumulative $3,500 because of the program, according to the corporate announcement.

The casino-resort did not respond to questions about how much the total disbursement would be in 2024 or provide a breakdown of how many full-time employees would be receiving the maximum payout.

“We are thrilled that we have been able to provide a distribution to our team members annually since 2022 based upon the resorts financial and service performance goals,” Patrick Nichols, the property’s president and chief executive officer, said in the press release. “We know it helps bring joy to the holiday season and is a reflection of the contributions of our team members throughout the year. The program is designed so that all team members understand and benefit from the impact of their contribution to this amazing resort. This helps contribute to the sense of pride and service we deliver every day.”

Earlier this year, in celebration of the resort’s 25th anniversary, a $1.5 billion capital reinvestment project was announced that includes renovating more than 4,000 hotel suites, a $188 million makeover of the Expo center and multiple on-site upgrades, such as new restaurant and lounge offerings.

In August, Culinary Local 226 said that 99 percent of workers voted for a new union contract at the Venetian/Palazzo.

Last month, the property laid off “less than 50” high-ranking, management-level employees, several of whom had been with the resort since it opened in 1999.

David Danzis can be contacted at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or (702) 383-0378. Follow AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.

