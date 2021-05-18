Gaming Commissioner Deborah Fuetsch resigning from board

The Nevada Gaming Commission’s lone member from Northern Nevada submitted a letter of resignation to Gov. Steve Sisolak Tuesday, praising his handling of COVID-19.

This Dec. 19, 2019, file photo shows Deborah Fuetsch, the lone Nevada Gaming Commission representative from Northern Nevada, at the Sawyer Building in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Deborah Fuetsch, the lone Nevada Gaming Commission representative from Northern Nevada, has resigned from the five-member gaming regulatory board.

In a Tuesday letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak, Fuetsch praised him, Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairman Brin Gibson and former Chairwoman Sandra Morgan for their roles in keeping the state safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It has been a true privilege to serve the state as a member of the Nevada Gaming Commission for the past five years,” she said in her resignation letter. “When Gov. (Brian) Sandoval asked me to take on this role, I knew it would be a challenge like no other in my career. I truly believe I fulfilled my duties as a regulator with honesty, integrity and independence.”

