Gaming Control Board recommends licensing for owner of The Drew

Steven Witkoff gave more than an hour of testimony Wednesday before the state Gaming Control Board unanimously recommended licensing for him at The Drew Las Vegas.

The unfinished Drew Las Vegas resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

The state Gaming Control Board has unanimously recommended approval of the licensing for the operator of Drew Las Vegas on the Strip.

Meeting in Carson City Wednesday, the board recommended approval of a preliminary finding of suitability for Steven Witkoff for the property, which is expected to open in October or November of 2022.

The Nevada Gaming Commission is expected to consider final approval on Jan. 23.

After more than an hour of testimony before the board, Witkoff explained how he acquired the property, formerly known as Fontainebleau, from Carl Icahn, how renovations will be financed and how he came to rename the property.

“This is essentially a high-end renovation job,” Witkoff said. “It’s in preconstruction today. We’ve essentially X-rayed the entire building.”

Witkoff said the 63-floor, 4,000-room building is in excellent condition and he’s enthused about its proximity to the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion on the north Strip.

Witkoff already has hired longtime gaming industry executive Bobby Baldwin as CEO of the Drew and he said his son, Alex, will seek a license as a manager.

In an earlier unrelated action, the board unanimously recommended approval of licensing of MGM Resorts International’s digital sports-betting system.

The company and several subsidiaries, including Isle of Man-based GVC Holdings, a 50-50 partnership in the venture, have been recommended for licensing as an information service and for manufacturing and distributing.

MGM’s intermediary company, Roar Digital LLC, is led by CEO Adam Greenblatt and a board that includes managers Lee Feldman, Kenneth Alexander, William Hornbuckle and Scott Butera.

GVC has previously been licensed in the state in May.

The board also recommended approval of the licensing of Carl Icahn as a controlling beneficial owner of Caesars Entertainment Corp. As part of the request, the board also approved the recommendation of licensing for directors Keith Cozza and Courtney Mather, who are expected to remain on the Caesars board when Eldorado Resorts Inc. acquires Caesars in a $17.3 billion deal expected to close later this year.

In testimony before the board, Cozza said there are no immediate plans for Icahn to make a new investment play in the gaming industry in Nevada. Cozza also said he was involved in the sale of Fontainebleau to Witkoff. He said the company doesn’t normally involve itself in short-term investments

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.