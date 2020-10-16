Gaming services company facing $5K fine from commission

A small company that failed to register four of its employees with the Nevada Gaming Control Board is expected to be fined for violating gaming regulations.

A small Las Vegas gaming services company is expected to be fined $5,000 by the Nevada Gaming Commission for failing to properly register four employees with the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

One of the employees worked nearly 12 years before the failure to register was discovered.

A complaint filed by the board says SSM Gaming LLC, a small company with 12 employees that assists companies with their interactions with regulators, didn’t register four of its employees with the board until well after they began working, a violation of gaming regulations.

The failure was discovered during Control Board accounting in March when the gaming industry was shut down in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the complaint filed Wednesday by the Attorney General’s Office on behalf of the Control Board, SSM failed to register employees at various times, finally registering all of them in 2014.

According to the complaint, SSM hired accountant Barbara Thibodeau on Sept. 13, 2002, and didn’t register her with the board until July 14, 2014. Three other employees had similar circumstances.

The five-count complaint will be reviewed Thursday by the Gaming Commission when it meets. A stipulation signed Wednesday indicated that SSM would agree to pay a fine of $5,000 to settle the complaint.

