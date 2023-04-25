73°F
Casinos & Gaming

Gaming win declines 3.2% — but don’t fret about the downturn

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 25, 2023 - 8:29 am
 
Guests mill about the casino floor at The Plaza on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Elle ...
Guests mill about the casino floor at The Plaza on Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

State gaming win fell by 3.2 percent in March compared with a year ago, but the state’s record of consecutive months winning in excess of $1 billion remains intact, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday.

Michael Lawton, senior economic analyst for the Control Board, said the downturn is more about a tough comparison with a good month than an overall decline.

Statewide, Nevada’s 441 major licensed casinos won $1.31 billion from players — the second-best March in history and the 25th straight month the win has exceeded $1 billion. That compared with $1.36 billion won in March 2022 — the best month for gaming win in Nevada history.

And Lawton said industry watchers should get used to that because similar tough comparisons are on the horizon.

Casinos have had either their best or second-best months in history in the 12 months since March 2022.

Clark County casinos won $1 billion for the 11th straight month but were down 2.5 percent from a year ago. Downtown Las Vegas, Mesquite and outlying areas of Clark County were the only submarkets in Southern Nevada that had better win totals this year than in March 2022.

Wintry weather resulted in downturns in all but one Northern Nevada market in March, but the eastern Nevada submarkets of Wendover and Elko County showed some of the best year-over-year improvements in the state.

In Clark County, win totaled $1.15 billion, with $724.6 million coming from the Strip (down 2.9 percent), $87.4 million from downtown Las Vegas (up 1.2 percent) and the Boulder Strip, $86.3 million (down 10.8 percent). North Las Vegas win was off 1.4 percent to $26.8 million. Laughlin was down 2.4 percent to $48.6 million, and Mesquite was up 3 percent to $18.9 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

