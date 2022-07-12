107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Casinos & Gaming

Giant sportsbook, poker room coming to Harrah’s New Orleans

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 11, 2022 - 5:43 pm
 
A rendering of the new sportsbook coming this fall to Harrah's New Orleans, which will become C ...
A rendering of the new sportsbook coming this fall to Harrah's New Orleans, which will become Caesars New Orleans in 2024. (Caesars Entertainment)
A rendering of the new sportsbook coming this fall to Harrah's New Orleans, which will become C ...
A rendering of the new sportsbook coming this fall to Harrah's New Orleans, which will become Caesars New Orleans in 2024. (Caesars Entertainment)
A rendering of the new World Series of Poker room coming this fall to Harrah's New Orleans, whi ...
A rendering of the new World Series of Poker room coming this fall to Harrah's New Orleans, which will become Caesars New Orleans in 2024. (Caesars Entertainment)

Harrah’s New Orleans will open a new Caesars sportsbook and World Series of Poker room this fall as the property continues its $325 million transformation into Caesars New Orleans.

The rooms will be adjacent to each other, taking up more than 10,000 square feet. The 5,700-square-foot sportsbook will have a 147-foot video wall, along with seating for 140 patrons, with room for more in a private room or at the bar. The 5,000-square-foot poker room will be the largest in Louisiana, Caesars Entertainment said in a release.

“Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah’s New Orleans will be the foremost sports betting and viewing destination in the southern United States,” Dan Real, Caesars regional president, said in a statement.

The property’s rebranding to Caesars New Orleans is expected to be completed in 2024.

Contact Jim Barnes at jbarnes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JimBarnesLV on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
California man’s birthday visit to Strip casino pays off 107K ways
California man’s birthday visit to Strip casino pays off 107K ways
2
Outlet mall in Primm, once filled with tenants, is largely empty
Outlet mall in Primm, once filled with tenants, is largely empty
3
Casino shutdown affecting three local companies begins in Macao
Casino shutdown affecting three local companies begins in Macao
4
$233K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$233K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
5
CARTOONS: And here’s the problem with pro-abortion arguments
CARTOONS: And here’s the problem with pro-abortion arguments
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A view of the Cotai Strip is seen on April 10, 2020, in Macao. The Macao Daily has reported Mac ...
Macao to shut all casinos for a week as COVID outbreak widens
By Venus Feng and Shirley Zhao Bloomberg News

Macao will shut almost all businesses, including casinos, for a week starting Monday as a COVID-19 outbreak showed few signs of abating, Macao Daily reported.

 
Dream Las Vegas breaks ground at south Strip
By / RJ

Dream Las Vegas, on the south edge of the Strip, will feature dining and nightlife venues, 12,000 square feet of meeting and event space and a 20,000-square-foot casino.