Giant sportsbook, poker room coming to Harrah’s New Orleans
Harrah’s New Orleans will open a new Caesars sportsbook and World Series of Poker room this fall as the property continues its $325 million transformation into Caesars New Orleans.
The rooms will be adjacent to each other, taking up more than 10,000 square feet. The 5,700-square-foot sportsbook will have a 147-foot video wall, along with seating for 140 patrons, with room for more in a private room or at the bar. The 5,000-square-foot poker room will be the largest in Louisiana, Caesars Entertainment said in a release.
“Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah’s New Orleans will be the foremost sports betting and viewing destination in the southern United States,” Dan Real, Caesars regional president, said in a statement.
The property’s rebranding to Caesars New Orleans is expected to be completed in 2024.
