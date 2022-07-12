Giant sportsbook, poker room coming to Harrah’s New Orleans

Harrah’s New Orleans will open a new sportsbook and poker room this fall as the property continues its transformation into Caesars New Orleans.

A rendering of the new sportsbook coming this fall to Harrah's New Orleans, which will become Caesars New Orleans in 2024. (Caesars Entertainment)

A rendering of the new World Series of Poker room coming this fall to Harrah's New Orleans, which will become Caesars New Orleans in 2024. (Caesars Entertainment)

Harrah’s New Orleans will open a new Caesars sportsbook and World Series of Poker room this fall as the property continues its $325 million transformation into Caesars New Orleans.

The rooms will be adjacent to each other, taking up more than 10,000 square feet. The 5,700-square-foot sportsbook will have a 147-foot video wall, along with seating for 140 patrons, with room for more in a private room or at the bar. The 5,000-square-foot poker room will be the largest in Louisiana, Caesars Entertainment said in a release.

“Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah’s New Orleans will be the foremost sports betting and viewing destination in the southern United States,” Dan Real, Caesars regional president, said in a statement.

The property’s rebranding to Caesars New Orleans is expected to be completed in 2024.

