Golden Gate in Las Vegas on track to open race and sportsbook

Golden Gate in downtown Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Downtown Las Vegas’ Golden Gate property cleared a hurdle Wednesday in efforts to open its own race and sportsbook, winning a recommendation for licensing approval from the state Gaming Control Board.

The Golden Gate, the D and the under-construction Circa resort plan to operate sportsbooks under the Circa brand. Currently, the D has a small sportsbook and Golden Gate has a sports wagering kiosk managed by William Hill, the state’s largest sportsbook operator.

D owner Derek Stevens has promised to deliver the biggest sportsbook in Las Vegas “with the biggest screen in sportsbook history” at Circa when it opens in December 2020. He plans to be able to show every major game being broadcast at the three-story book venue.

Stevens last summer said that he planned to break away from William Hill with the company’s own independent operation. He hired Matthew Metcalf as his book director from the Westgate Las Vegas sportsbook.

In the meeting in Carson City, Metcalf told board members the new operation plans to offer a more diverse menu of wagering options and to solicit wagering proposals from the public.

The board’s affirmative recommendation will be considered by the Nevada Gaming Commission when it meets in Carson City on April 25.

The Control Board also received several remarks from representatives of the Culinary Union during public comment regarding concerns about recent changes in board leadership at Caesars Entertainment Corp. and MGM Resorts International.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.