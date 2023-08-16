Hard Rock closer to construction of guitar-shaped hotel on Strip

Once complete, the resort is expected to have 600 hotel rooms and 96,000 square feet of retail and restaurants at ground level.

A rendering of the guitar-shaped hotel tower that Hard Rock International plans to build at what's now The Mirage hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip. (Hard Rock International)

Planning documents show The Mirage's transformation into the Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas. (Hard Rock Hotel)

Planning documents show The Mirage's transformation into the Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas. (Hard Rock Hotel)

Clark County officials approved a step that will bring The Mirage one step closer to becoming the Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas.

The Clark County Zoning Commission on Tuesday authorized a routine step that prepares The Mirage’s owners, Hard Rock International, for construction development.

Once complete, the resort is expected to have 600 hotel rooms, 48,000 square feet of gaming area and 96,000 square feet of retail and restaurants at ground level, according to planning documents.

Planning documents show the high-rise, guitar-shaped hotel tower will go atop where The Mirage’s volcano currently stands.

“There will also be amenities to include a pool, spa, fitness center and salon as well as other amenities,” developers said.

A representative for Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas declined to share any upcoming plans for the property’s redevelopment.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.