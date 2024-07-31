85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Here’s how much top Las Vegas casino bosses made in 2023

Bill Hornbuckle, president and CEO of MGM Resorts International, on Monday, July 17, 2023, in L ...
Bill Hornbuckle, president and CEO of MGM Resorts International, on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Sands Corp. president Robert Goldstein participates during a press conference before ...
Las Vegas Sands Corp. president Robert Goldstein participates during a press conference before the grand opening of Parisian, owned by Sands China Ltd., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, in Macau. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)
Caesars Entertainment Inc. CEO Thomas Reeg. (Cortesía de Eldorado Resorts)
Caesars Entertainment Inc. CEO Thomas Reeg. (Cortesía de Eldorado Resorts)
More Stories
A Roulette wheel spins as apart of some Stadium Table Games at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas. (L ...
Fiscal year records fall with strong June gaming performance
Experts, executives and publicly available data all suggest that the gambling landscape in Las ...
Is Las Vegas still a gambler’s best bet?
Bellagio Director of Art and Culture Demecina Beehn talks about Dale Chihuly’s “F ...
Bellagio showcases paintings, sculptures, and more – PHOTOS
Pedestrians pass the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in June 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Jo ...
Changes are coming for MGM Rewards members
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2024 - 6:01 am
 

Running a Las Vegas casino (or several casinos) is no small feat, and the executives in charge of those operations are paid handsomely for their efforts.

Based on a review of available data filed by publicly traded companies involved with gaming, executives overseeing Las Vegas casinos are doing quite well financially. When bonuses, stock options and other forms of variable compensation are included with annual salaries, most Las Vegas casino bosses are taking home millions of dollars each year.

Here is a list of what some of the top Las Vegas casino executives earned in 2023, according to corporate filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

— Robert Goldstein, CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp. - Base salary: $3 million; Total compensation: $21.9 million

— Thomas Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment - Base salary: $2 million; Total compensation: $18.6 million

— Bill Hornbuckle, CEO of MGM Resorts International - Base salary: $2 million; Total compensation: $17 million

— Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts - Base salary: $2 million; Total compensation: $16.2 million

— Jay Snowden, CEO of Penn National Gaming - Base salary: $1.8 million; Total compensation: $15.5 million

— Keith Smith, CEO of Boyd Gaming - Base salary: $1.55 million; Total compensation: $11.4 million

— Robeson Reeves, CEO of Bally’s Corp. - Base salary: $1.1 million; Total compensation: $4.54 million

— Blake Sartini, CEO of Golden Entertainment - Base salary: $1.05 million; Total compensation: $6.1 million

— Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Red Rock Resorts - Base salary: $1 million; Total compensation: $3.5 million

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Could a Chicago casino project be a template for developing Tropicana site?
recommend 2
Skeptics are wrong about Bally’s in Las Vegas, chairman says
recommend 3
What’s the deal with shoeprints on ceilings in Las Vegas casino parking garages?
recommend 4
Here’s what will happen at The Mirage before it closes
recommend 5
‘I’m really going to miss this place’: Las Vegas says goodbye to Mirage — PHOTOS, VIDEO
recommend 6
Bally’s agrees to $4.6B buyout ahead of Tropicana implosion