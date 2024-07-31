Here’s how much top Las Vegas casino bosses made in 2023

A list of what some of the top Las Vegas casino executives earned in 2023, according to corporate filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. president Robert Goldstein participates during a press conference before the grand opening of Parisian, owned by Sands China Ltd., Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, in Macau. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Running a Las Vegas casino (or several casinos) is no small feat, and the executives in charge of those operations are paid handsomely for their efforts.

Based on a review of available data filed by publicly traded companies involved with gaming, executives overseeing Las Vegas casinos are doing quite well financially. When bonuses, stock options and other forms of variable compensation are included with annual salaries, most Las Vegas casino bosses are taking home millions of dollars each year.

— Robert Goldstein, CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp. - Base salary: $3 million; Total compensation: $21.9 million

— Thomas Reeg, CEO of Caesars Entertainment - Base salary: $2 million; Total compensation: $18.6 million

— Bill Hornbuckle, CEO of MGM Resorts International - Base salary: $2 million; Total compensation: $17 million

— Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts - Base salary: $2 million; Total compensation: $16.2 million

— Jay Snowden, CEO of Penn National Gaming - Base salary: $1.8 million; Total compensation: $15.5 million

— Keith Smith, CEO of Boyd Gaming - Base salary: $1.55 million; Total compensation: $11.4 million

— Robeson Reeves, CEO of Bally’s Corp. - Base salary: $1.1 million; Total compensation: $4.54 million

— Blake Sartini, CEO of Golden Entertainment - Base salary: $1.05 million; Total compensation: $6.1 million

— Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Red Rock Resorts - Base salary: $1 million; Total compensation: $3.5 million