Holograms, virtual reality coming to Las Vegas Strip casino

Caesars Entertainment Inc. plans to launch an experiential casino space at The Linq, complete with holograms, interactive art exhibits and virtual reality bays.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. debuted its new tech-heavy bar, Re:Match, at The Linq Hotel, earlier this month. The bar features 27 touch screens that simulate an underwater world and interactive games on the bar screens.

But that’s only the beginning of the resort’s plans to launch an experiential casino space, complete with holograms, interactive art exhibits and virtual reality bays, according to a statement from Caesars Wednesday.

“Guests are looking for that new definition of play— the new experiential casino floor space,” said Christian Stuart, Caesars’ executive vice president of gaming and interactive entertainment. “(We’re introducing) games you want to play, share and experience with others—whether it’s a take on your childhood favorite or it’s a first-to-the-market.”

New technology

According to the statement, the resort first took steps toward its new experiential focus with the opening of The Book, a sportsbook that offers Fan Caves — rentable rooms with a 98-inch TV, game consoles and virtual reality.

“Caesars Entertainment is redefining the gaming experience,” the statement reads.

The Linq Hotel is set to add more attractions that align with that experience.

The casino plans to incorporate hologram gaming, which pits players against holograms at tic-tac-toe, a balloon-popping game and rock, paper, scissors. According to the statement, this will be the first gesture-controlled hologram game and the first time hologram gaming has been introduced in a casino. The games capture a moment that users can share on social media, and will be located in the center of the casino.

Caesars will also introduce a life-sized holographic dancers that move to the beat of the music.

DATALAND: LINQ, an interactive environmental art installation on LED screens, LED sculptures and immersive interaction zones, is another example of tech to come. According to the statement, the installation reacts as guests enter the space, “allowing visitors to be an active part of the art experience.”

The hotel-casino is also planning to open six virtual reality bays that will allow guests to see themselves as DJs in outer space, action heroes, athletes and pro boxers fighting against the likes of Rocky Balboa. The resort is also set to open an area with 24 esports gaming stations that can hold both daily game play and tournaments. The statement didn’t say when each of the new attractions would launch.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

