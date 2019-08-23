Hooters Hotel through the years in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The property first opened in 1970s as the Howard Johnson Hotel.

In this Aug. 26, 2008, file photo, Hooters hotel-casino, which saw strong revenue numbers in the second quarter, is seen in Las Vegas. (Louie Traub/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this Wednesday, Feb.1, 2006 file photo, Hooters hotel-casino, located one block from the Las Vegas Strip, is seen in Las Vegas. Hooters' first ever hotel-casino, featuring 696 rooms and a 30,000 square foot casino with more than 200 Hooters Girls, officially opens on Friday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

In this Feb.2, 2006, file photo, fireworks explode off the roof of the new Hooters Casino in the former San Remo Hotel/Casino on Tropicana Avenue east of the Strip during the grand opening. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this Feb. 1, 2006, file photo, the letters for the new marquee are raised into place at the Hooters hotel-casino. (Review-Journal File)

This Aug. 28, 1989, photo shows Hotel San Remo. (File Photo/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this 1994 file photo, San Remo Hotel instructor Keita Miyoshi explains blackjack to Akira Suzuki, Hitoshi Isobe, Katsumi Shide and Hidenori Kuniyasu at the hotel in Las Vegas. (Ralph Fountain/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The property first opened in 1970s as the Howard Johnson Hotel. Since then, it’s shifted hands numerous times — it’s been known as the Paradise Hotel, the Treasury and the Polynesian.

David Schwartz, associate vice provost for faculty affairs at UNLV, said most people remember it as the San Remo from the ‘80s to mid-2000s.

It wasn’t until February 2006 — the week of Super Bowl XL — that it officially became Hooters Hotel.

The property fell on hard times after the recession, and in 2011, top management agreed to auction the property. The next year, the property’s main lender, an affiliate of Los Angeles-based Canyon Capital Realty Advisors, became the owner with a credit bid of $60 million.

In 2015, private equity investor George Ruff bought Hooters for $70 million.

Now, Hooters Hotel has been sold to an India-based hotel company and will be become OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.

