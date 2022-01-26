Horseshoe brand coming to Las Vegas Strip
The legendary casino brand Horseshoe is coming to the Las Vegas Strip.
Caesars Entertainment announced Bally’s Las Vegas will begin a transition into Horseshoe Las Vegas, a brand known for gaming and poker.
Work will begin this spring and will include a renovated exterior, new entertainment and food and beverage choices and a reimagined casino floor and public areas.
The hotel-casino is located at Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.
