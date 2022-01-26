42°F
Horseshoe brand coming to Las Vegas Strip

January 26, 2022
 
People are silhouetted by a sign for Bally's as they descend an escalator from a pedestrian bridge on the Las Vegas Strip, Nov. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bally's Las Vegas will be transformed into the Horseshoe Las Vegas. (Marnell Companies)
The legendary casino brand Horseshoe is coming to the Las Vegas Strip.

Caesars Entertainment announced Bally’s Las Vegas will begin a transition into Horseshoe Las Vegas, a brand known for gaming and poker.

Work will begin this spring and will include a renovated exterior, new entertainment and food and beverage choices and a reimagined casino floor and public areas.

The hotel-casino is located at Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

