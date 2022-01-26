Horseshoe brand coming to Las Vegas Strip

The legendary casino brand Horseshoe is coming to the Las Vegas Strip.

People are silhouetted by a sign for Bally's as they descend an escalator from a pedestrian bridge on the Las Vegas Strip, Nov. 19, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bally's Las Vegas will be transformed into the Horseshoe Las Vegas. (Marnell Companies)

Caesars Entertainment announced Bally’s Las Vegas will begin a transition into Horseshoe Las Vegas, a brand known for gaming and poker.

Work will begin this spring and will include a renovated exterior, new entertainment and food and beverage choices and a reimagined casino floor and public areas.

The hotel-casino is located at Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

