Hotel supplier closing local plant, laying off workers

A laundry and linen service for Las Vegas’ hotels and resorts has closed one of its plants.

A year of pandemic-spurred layoffs and furloughs continued into its final days with the Brady Linen Services, LLC plant at 1100 Foremaster Lane.

Brady filed documents with the state announcing its plans to close on Wednesday and lay off about 150 employees.

One notice dated Dec. 9 indicated the company was laying off 65 employees: “This is not a plant closure, but a layoff, effective on the date of this notice.” Brady filed a second notice dated Wednesday with Nevada’s Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation indicating the plant was closing that day and laying off upwards of 80 additional employees.

“This situation is evolving, and we are doing our best to balance the needs and safety of our employees, our customers and vendors, and the public,” both letters said.

The notices were filed under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which is meant to ensure employees have notice before significant layoffs at large companies so they have time to find work elsewhere. The two notices first appeared on the employment department’s website Friday afternoon.

Brady Linen, a PureStar company, filed similar WARN Act notices portending layoffs in September for the Foremaster plant, as well as plants on Losee Road, Mayflower Avenue and Mitchell Street. The notices made public didn’t indicate how many employees were affected.

Alex Dixon, a member of the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force and president of the western region for PureStar, didn’t immediately return an email and phone call. A phone call to the Foremaster plant Friday went unanswered.

Dixon detailed the pandemic’s impact on the company in a May interview with the Review-Journal, just before Nevada casinos were allowed to reopen June 4.

