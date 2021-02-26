Internship at Las Vegas resort comes with room, meals, paycheck

What’s not to love about this summer internship? Free meals, free room in a top-notch Las Vegas casino and a $1,200 paycheck every other week.

That’s what Station Casinos is offering to “college students who have demonstrated interest and aptitude in the hospitality industry.”

Interns will be housed at Red Rock Casino, Green Valley Ranch, Sunset Station or Palace Station.

Wait a minute. Looks like there is serious work involved.

“Put together research papers and full presentations to be delivered at the end of the summer to an executive committee,” states the Station Casinos announcement about the internship. And there is a regular Friday “think tank” at corporate headquarters.

Interns will be assigned to one division for the 12 weeks, including Marketing, public relations, hotel, human resources, casino operations, culinary, food and beverage and finance.

The program will provide real-world experience from one of the largest employers in Las Vegas and is open to local and national applicants 21 and over.

