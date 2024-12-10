Italian fashion house opens Las Vegas Strip location

This is the fifth location for the brand on the Strip.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An Italian fashion house is bringing its luxury designs to the north Strip.

Bottega Veneta, the nearly 60-year-old Italian brand known for its “intrecciato” woven leather technique, has opened a storefront at Fontainebleau. The new store features the brand’s pre-spring 2025 collection, alongside luxury handbags, accessories, and creative director Matthieu’s Blazy’s fragrance and fine jewelry collections, according to a news release.

Bottega is open from Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is located on the casino floor of the resort.

Other designers and luxury retail spots are expected to open in the resort’s 90,000-square-foot retail district, including Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, Graff and others. French fashion designer Maison Alaia opened in late November.

The boutique opening marks the fifth Strip location for the fashion brand. Other shops can be found at Wynn, Bellagio, Caesars Forum and the Shops at Crystals.

